Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, ANTHONY EUGENE
226 BACKVALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE
313 W MIDVALE AVE LOT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOSTON, CORY D
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374045606
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, MICHAEL JAY
223 WEEKS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE
CALDWELL, JULIAN PATRICK
356 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON
1800 S KELLEY STREET UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COATES, BRANDON L
1402 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
CONNER, COTI DANIELLE
8945 FULLER ROAD EAST BRANIERD, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COTTON, CAROLYN LINAM
410 HOLLYWOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE
148 GATE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
366 HOWARD LENORD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, TOMMIE LEWIS
3426 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE
741 HENDERSON DR Chattanooga, 374112314
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
EHLY, KIRA TIMON
119 N HEMITAGE AVE LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
4504 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162612
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARNER, TYLER WILLIAM
9516 DAYTON PIKE APT 716 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBSON, DEBORAH BARLOW
2300 WILSON STREET APT 40 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILBERT, JACLYN RAE
1288 CNTY RD 255 BRIDGEPORT, 35740
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOSNELL, JEREMY DAKOTA
310 LEE GORDON MILL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE
1 DAY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772457
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HIRD, LEA MARIE
1010 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INGRAM, LAUREN H
442 PRINCETON WOOD COVE MEMPHIS, 381171907
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KEMAR C
17 PINE PASS OCALA, 34472
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
JOHNSON, TAMRA SHEREE
3103 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER R
1010 DUGAN LOOP TRENTON, 307524522
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE
1305 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCBEE, REBEKAH DANIELLE
5543 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
1646 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
MEISTER, MATTHEW R
1602 S WINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE
1404 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
MUNROE, DAVID CARL
7356 LEE HWY LOT 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD
800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034203
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DERICK LAVAUGHN
15753 BROCKDALE RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799001
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON- PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT -NON PAYMENT
SPECK, BRANDON R
9201 BRETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, SHAWN CHARLES
2021 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON
1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDEGRIFF, MARGARET LEE
75 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
WHITE, SAMANTHA T
955 RYECROFT LN FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
YOTHER, JEREMY VANCE
1604 CARPPIE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
3908 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY