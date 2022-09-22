 Thursday, September 22, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, ANTHONY EUGENE 
226 BACKVALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE 
313 W MIDVALE AVE LOT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOSTON, CORY D 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374045606 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN, MICHAEL JAY 
223 WEEKS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE

CALDWELL, JULIAN PATRICK 
356 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE 
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON 
1800 S KELLEY STREET UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COATES, BRANDON L 
1402 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

CONNER, COTI DANIELLE 
8945 FULLER ROAD EAST BRANIERD, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTTON, CAROLYN LINAM 
410 HOLLYWOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE 
148 GATE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN 
366 HOWARD LENORD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEAN, TOMMIE LEWIS 
3426 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE 
741 HENDERSON DR Chattanooga, 374112314 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

EHLY, KIRA TIMON 
119 N HEMITAGE AVE LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL 
4504 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162612 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARNER, TYLER WILLIAM 
9516 DAYTON PIKE APT 716 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBSON, DEBORAH BARLOW 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 40 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GILBERT, JACLYN RAE 
1288 CNTY RD 255 BRIDGEPORT, 35740 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOSNELL, JEREMY DAKOTA 
310 LEE GORDON MILL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE 
1 DAY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772457 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE 
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HIRD, LEA MARIE 
1010 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INGRAM, LAUREN H 
442 PRINCETON WOOD COVE MEMPHIS, 381171907 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEMAR C 
17 PINE PASS OCALA, 34472 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

JOHNSON, TAMRA SHEREE 
3103 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER R 
1010 DUGAN LOOP TRENTON, 307524522 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE 
1305 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, REBEKAH DANIELLE 
5543 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS 
1646 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

MEISTER, MATTHEW R 
1602 S WINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE 
1404 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

MUNROE, DAVID CARL 
7356 LEE HWY LOT 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD 
800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ 
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SANDERS, RENEE JANE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034203 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DERICK LAVAUGHN 
15753 BROCKDALE RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799001 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON- PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT -NON PAYMENT

SPECK, BRANDON R 
9201 BRETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, SHAWN CHARLES 
2021 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON 
1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDEGRIFF, MARGARET LEE 
75 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

WHITE, SAMANTHA T 
955 RYECROFT LN FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

YOTHER, JEREMY VANCE 
1604 CARPPIE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE 
3908 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY


