Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINS, ERICA GAYLE

4220 ELI ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BENTLEY, DIAMONIQUE L

2184 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATION CAPIAS ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA



BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

3609 MERIGOLD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRYSON, JASON R

290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKE, HAROLD GILES

457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY

1656 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE

1207 FOREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARMER, TERESA ANN

726 ORCHIRD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 374041216

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GORDON, BRIAN DAVID

107 ALDEN AVE RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRIESER, JEDIDIAH J

8809 BROOK POINT LANE HIXSON, 37306

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HARRINGTON, PRESTON WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (BROOMFIELD CO COLORADO)



HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

83 ROBERTSON STREET APT B NASHVILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FTA THEFT OF PROPERTY

FTA (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FTA (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

FTA (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE)

FTA (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FTA (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FTA ((LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT)

FTA (FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT)



HAYES, LAJAUN SHANTEL

7749 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162722

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS

374 CARLTON RD COALMONT, 37313

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HELMS, LUKE STAFFORD

119 BENTLEY PKWY WOODSTOCK, 30188

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM



HENNINGER, DUSTIN WAYNE

79B TANFORAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HUFF, RICKY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULTJAMES, ERIC DEONTA3719 CANNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN6875 SPENCE LANE #204 CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, CARRIE BETH11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, JOHNNY LAMAR5510 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEJONES, MICHAEL QUANTAA4207 SPRING CREEK LN ATLANTA, 30350Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, TALESIA RENEE2205 E 12TH ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, ULYCLUS728 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMANSAPHA, VANESSA VATSANA4005 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON4512 HARMONY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTRAMIRES-TOMAS, BELISARIO1921 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRICHARDS, MARIAH NOELLE213 P POOLE AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00COMPUTER OFFENSESROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY6244 RIVOLI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN12 WILDWOOD CIR FLETCHER, 28713Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESKILES, DUSTIN LEWIS801 WILCOX ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, AARON TODD1145 POLING CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICESSMITH, STERLING M413 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, BRITNEY LACE3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MT, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWELCHER, ZANAYA C3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, DYLAN LOUIS200 HERITAGE CIR APT 203 CANTON, 30114Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeATTEMPTED BURGLARYWODD, JUSTIN MICHAEL1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)