A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-24 early Saturday morning.

Police were notified that a man was walking in the roadway on the interstate at 12:20 a.m. While police were attempting to locate the pedestrian, witnesses said they saw the man crossing the median into the first lane of travel when a vehicle struck him.

EMS pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident happened at mile market 179.6, westbound on I-24.