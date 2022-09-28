Heyman, Lawrence Named To City Posts

Mayor Mike Kelly has appointed Nicole Heyman as the city’s chief housing officer and Quentin Lawrence as director of the city’s Office of Workforce Development.

Ms. Heyman will help drive the mayor’s $100 million affordable housing initiative, and work to unlock new housing options for residents who have been squeezed by rising prices and stagnant wages, officials said.

She hails from New Orleans, where she was director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Assets and Investment, leading a team of policy and data specialists to address problem properties and invest in equitable development.

In her prior role as vice president and director of Louisiana initiatives at the Center for Community Progress, she helped eliminate 10,000 vacant and abandoned properties in post-Katrina New Orleans, it was stated.

Mayor Kelly said, “It’s no secret that the creation and preservation of homes that our residents can afford is not only one of our residents’ top priorities, but one of the most important tasks before this administration. Nicole brings vast experience in helping to create data-driven and community-informed strategies to help residents live in a quality home they can afford, and I’m excited for her to get started.”

Mr. Lawrence will help coordinate citywide efforts to help job seekers get the skills they need to gain employment and earn a living wage. He will lead the city’s strategy to increase economic mobility, and to improve educational and employment outcomes for unemployed, underemployed, and under-educated adults.

Mr. Lawrence formerly served as vice president of lending for Pathway Lending, which focuses on increasing access to capital for under-served businesses, particularly those in low-income census tracts, as well as women, veteran, and minority owned businesses. Through his experience in banking, nonprofits, and ministry, he worked with a wide variety of partners and clients from all walks of life, and has demonstrated an ability to coordinate and connect agencies, businesses, workers and nonprofits to help residents succeed, it was stated.

Mayor Kelly said, “One Chattanooga means working to eliminate the barriers and roadblocks that for too long have held back too many in our community. Quentin brings the passion and the skill set to enhance opportunities for residents who have been left behind, and support the growth of our small businesses.”