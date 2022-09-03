2 Shot On Milne Street Early Saturday Morning

Two men, 18 and 25, were shot on Milne Street early Saturday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:44 a.m. to a person shot call. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man walked into the ER with a gunshot wound.

Approximately an hour later, Police were notified again by a local hospital of a second male who came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The injuries at this time appear to be non-life threatening.

Police arrived at the original location of the incident to secure the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.