Man Shot In Chattanooga Early Monday Morning

A man was shot at an unknown location in Chattanooga early Monday morning.
Chattanooga Police were advised at 12:42 a.m. that the man had been dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He has life-threatening injuries.
Police were not able to obtain suspect information nor the location of the shooting.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.