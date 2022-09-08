September 8, 2022
A woman driving a moped was seriously injured Thursday morning, when a car rear-ended her.
Te Cleveland Police Department responded at apporximately 5:07 a.m. to a crash with serious injuries ... (click for more)
An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items that were never scanned that she just placed onto the bottom of the cart. The woman paid for the items she did scan, then exited the store with the unpaid items.
* * *
T he Highway Department will be closing Mowbray Pike on Monday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to replace some storm drain tile.
The road will be closed to all traffic Between Millsap Rd and Indian Ridge Road, as there will be an open trench for a good portion of the day.
One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office.
Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions.
The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)
Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC picked up three crucial points on the road in a 2-1 victory over Albion San Diego. The boys in blue displayed incredible character to fight back from behind with goals from Markus Naglestad and Alex McGrath overturning a halftime deficit.
Chattanooga entered the match in desperate need of three points, especially with the competitor of the night, Albion San Diego, ... (click for more)
A pair of transfer student-athletes in Natalie Tyson and Halle Olson combined for 42 kills, 21 each, to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team to a thrilling 3-2 (25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9) victory on the road at UNC Asheville inside the Justice Center on Wednesday evening.
Chattanooga has now won two of its last three matches and improves to 2-5 on the season ... (click for more)