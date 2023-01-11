Dashboard App To Give Tennesseans Full Access To Legislative Goings-On

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) announced the unveiling of an innovative tool that he said will enhance public transparency in the legislative process within the Tennessee House of Representatives.

He said, "The user-friendly TGA House Dashboard application will also give every Tennessean the same access to the legislative process as their elected officials. This resource will allow Tennesseans to view all House committee and floor calendars, legislation, amendments — both those proposed, as well as those approved by the body — and video on all House legislative initiatives in a timely and straightforward manner.

“Tennesseans want transparency in our processes, and they deserve to know more about the legislation that we are proposing and attempting to pass in the House. This new Dashboard application will give Tennesseans the same access as their representative in real-time and make the legislative process the most transparent in Tennessee that it has ever been.”

To use the application, citizens simply need to visit: TGA Dashboard (tn.gov), then log in, register, and activate the application and they will immediately have access to all aspects of the legislative process that House lawmakers currently have.