Former Rep. Bobby Wood Dies At His Harrison Home

Retired State Rep. Bobby Wood, who was one of the Legislature's most beloved and respected members, passed away early Thursday morning at his Harrison, Tn. home after an extended illness.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Arch Trimble IV said, “Bobby was a tremendous community servant and our county will be forever in his debt. As chairman, we in the GOP owe so much to Rep. Wood and his friend Bill Bennett for starting our Republican movement. Mr. Wood had a sharp mind, someone I’ve depended on since being selected chairman. I will really miss him. ”

The Hamilton County Republican from the 26th legislative district served 28 years in the Tennessee General Assembly before retiring in 2004.

Rep. Wood was given the party’s “Tennessee Statesman of the year award” in that same year. Elizabeth Dole made the presentation at a Nashville dinner.

During that event Rep. Wood said, "When I took office, I made it my goal to always make the moral choices, to always heed the voices of my constituents, and to do what I could to make Tennessee a better place to live. I hope that I have succeeded in that goal."

The late Tennessee Governor and former House Speaker Ned Ray McWherter knew Bobby Wood very well. The Democrat called him “a true Tennessee statesman who loved God, his family, our state and the community he represented. I value his leadership in the House and enjoy working with him. Bobby Wood is always welcome in my office.”

While Ned Ray McWherter was House Speaker, Rep. Wood, a Republican, served on the Finance Ways and Means Committee.

The conservative lawmaker sponsored legislation formulating home school policy in Tennessee that was used as a model in other states.

In 2000, Rep. Wood sponsored legislation to bring Tenncare benefits in line with the state healthcare plan. He was also the founder of the weekly Legislative Devotional. This bi-partisan Wednesday morning gathering is a revered institution on Capitol Hill.

The late Charlie Peavyhouse was a good friend of Rep. Wood.

Mr. Peavyhouse said he introduced Rep. Wood to President Ronald Reagan when he came to Chattanooga in 1987. Mr. Peavyhouse said, “Rep. Wood was always ready to meet with his constituents and listen to their concerns.”

Rep. Wood was a frequent visitor to the 3rd Sunday Night Red Back Hymnal Singing at his friend Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander’s farm in Apison. Mr. Wood would lead the congregation in a hymn or two and sing in a quartet made up of those in the audience. He sang duets with his wife Jeanne.

Trustee Hullander said, “Hamilton County has lost a good man, but I’ve lost one of my best friends. He was so humble. We shared a common interest in the old hymns and Gospel songs; Bobby loved to sing I’ll Fly Away. I will certainly miss him and that friendly smile.”

Mr. Hullander said he and his wife Linda went to see Rep. Wood earlier this week and had prayer with the lawmaker. He said, “I’ll always remember Bobby Wood as a dedicated Christian who was a faithful member of the Ooltewah Church of God where he taught Sunday school for many years."

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles has known Bobby Wood for nearly 50 years. Mr. Knowles said Rep. Wood was known as “the conscious of the legislature; his stand on moral issues was well respected.” Mr. Knowles said he was always available to talk about issues.

Clerk Knowles said, "My wife Marlene graduated with Bobby in 1953 from Central High School. Bobby and his wife have beautiful voices and provided music at the class reunions. We will miss their singing together.”

Senator Bo Watson said, “Rep. Wood was beloved and respected by legislators on both sides of the aisle. He served his district in Hamilton County and the state of Tennessee with the highest honor. He was committed to his faith, his family, and his community. He lived a life of public service. They just don’t make them like Bobby Wood anymore. He set a high standard. Our prayers are with the family and the Harrison community.”

Rep. Wood wrote two Christmas plays including “Christmas Comes to Detroit Louie,” still used in churches during the holiday season.

The Fyfe, Ala., native worked for the Chattanooga Glass Company and later became president of Carriage Hill Insurance.

Among Rep. Wood’s local interests were the Golden Gloves Association and the Teen Challenge Drug Abuse Program.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Book and play by: Bobby G. Wood

Play #: 1280

Pages: 40 pgs

Cast: 7 m, 7 w

In this rest home-clinic setting on Christmas Eve, a group of people are waiting to see the doctor. Among them are Detroit Louie, the hard-hearted pickpocket; Harry, his dumb, but loyal right-hand man; John and Cara, who have just brought their father to be committed permanently and the Old Man, who refuses to believe his son would do such a thing. Also present are Mrs. Aiken, the hypochondriac, and the Blind Girl, who believes strongly in helping others; and Angel No. 2, who is on probation. She must make this mission count in order to get her wings back. She has permission to grant just one wish in this particular room and it is a very hard decision. A warm and humorous play, one of our most popular for many years. Performance time about 50 minutes.

Biographical Information

Married, two sons

Born September 21, 1935, Fyffe, Alabama

Church of God

President, Carriage Hill Insurance Company

Attended University of Tennessee Knoxville and University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Chicago School of Transportation

Member of the American Legislative Exchange Council, National Conference of State Legislatures, National Full Gospel Businessmen's Association, National Platform Speakers Association, Chattanooga Golden Gloves Association, Teen Challenge Drug Abuse Program Advisory Board, and World Trade Council

Public Office

House member of the 90th through 102nd General Assemblies

Member of Commerce, Ethics and Finance Ways and Means Committees

Community Involvement