Police Blotter: Woman Drives By House For Hours, Cursing At Resident; Drunk Man Thinks Woman Is Cheating On Him With Another Woman

  • Sunday, January 15, 2023

A woman on Curtis Street called police and said a woman had been driving past her residence, cursing at her for the past few hours. She just wanting this documented.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Latta Street for improper registration display. The driver was identified and, because of his prior history with police, the officer asked to search the vehicle, and was denied. A K-9 officer and his K-9 dog conducted an open-air sniff on the car and didn’t hit on anything illegal. The driver was given a warning for the improper registration display.

* * *

A man called police and said he had visited his girlfriend on Alston Drive and, when he returned to his vehicle, he discovered it had been rifled through. He said roughly $5 in coins and a flashlight ($40) were taken. There was no damage sustained to his vehicle and believes the doors were unlocked. The man said he saw heavy police activity in the area around 3 a.m. and claimed it was in relation to a string of car thefts. The man thinks the suspect from this incident might be involved in his auto theft.

* * *

The manager for Academy Sports at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police he had a suspect on camera who came in and stole a pair of black Brooks shoes, valued at $140. The suspect fled in a Hyundai Sonata. Charges are pending with the suspect identification.

* * *

A woman reported credit card fraud, saying someone used a stolen credit card to make three purchases at Lowe’s at 2180 Gunbarrel Road totaling $3,034.75. The first was a purchase of two $500 items, the second was a purchase of two $500 items and the third was a purchase of five $200 items and five activation fees totaling $34.75. The credit card was stolen out of a vehicle and several purchases were made with stolen credit cards in Cleveland and one in Collegedale.

* * *

A white Jeep was parked in a lane of traffic on Washington Street. United Towing removed the vehicle.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw seven homeless people had set up an overnight camp at the corner of E. 12th Street and Baldwin Street on the Wellness Center property. The officer spoke with the people and told them to leave immediately as they were trespassing. Six of the seven people began to pack up immediately with the last one having to be reminded of the urgency of leaving the property. The officer stayed until they finished gathering their belongings to make sure they were not leaving an abundance of garbage on the property.

* * *

An intoxicated man was at a woman’s residence on Lee Avenue, calling her profanities because he believed she was cheating on him with another woman. The woman didn’t want him at her residence. The woman showed police lease paperwork and the man was not on the lease. Police transported the man to his father's house on N. Highland Park Avenue to avoid further conflict between them. Police told the man if he returned, he would be arrested.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 1118 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ALTERATION ... more

