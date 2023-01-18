Red Bank Considering Loosening Restrictions On Residents Keeping Backyard Chickens

The Red Bank Commission is again discussing whether to allow back yard chickens in the city. The original ordinance required that to keep chickens, the yard size would have to be two acres minimum. A year and a half ago, that was changed to a minimum of one-half acre. The current discussion is that there would be no minimum lot size to keep chickens. The proposal would only allow them in R1 and R1A zones, which is about 90 percent of the city. They would be prohibited in RTZ zones that have a higher density. Currently, a $50 permit is required annually to raise chickens, but there have been very few people applying for them even though there are chickens in the city.

Commissioner Pete Phillips, who at one time raised chickens, said, “I’m going to be the wet blanket. Who is going to be responsible for checking that people conform to the ordinance?” He also said, “It is a feel-good idea, but not a good one.”

Now the job would fall to the codes enforcement officer. But he has no authority to enter a back yard without permission from the owner. The proposal would include that the location would be inspected and measured to see if it meets requirements in the ordinance - after which the permit could be issued. The requirement to renew the permit each year would be the only opportunity to reinspect the back yard and coop.

The next opportunity to discuss chickens in the city will be at the next commission meeting.

Delivery of the city’s new fire truck is expected this week, but equipment will need to be added and it will be a couple of months before the pumper truck will be put into service. City Manager Martin Granum said that the decision to spend the money was made when the commission voted to buy it. Monday night, Finance Director John Alexander received a commitment from the commission to issue interest-bearing capital outlay notes, not to exceed $495,900 at a rate of 5.1 percent, to help pay for the vehicle. He said that amount will be supplemented by a cash payment of $137,000, which was included in the current budget. The loan will be paid down in eight years, he said.

A contract with Vector Solutions will also benefit the Red Bank Fire Department. An annual amount of $4,980,000 was approved for purchasing digital equipment that will be used in training for firefighters. The city has 15 full-time, professional firefighters and 30 part-time volunteers. This equipment will allow them to complete the 242 hours of training required for each, at their own pace. American Rescue Plan funds will be used to pay for this equipment.

Permission was given for the fire department to declare communications equipment that has been replaced as surplus. It will be donated to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department that covers the Apison, Collegedale and Ooltewah areas.

When a four-story building containing 42 condominiums was approved for 1109 Dayton Blvd. near the Stringers Ridge Tunnel, the development was required to have 68 on-site parking spaces. Developers came to the commission meeting Monday night asking for an amendment to their special exemptions permit to allow six more one- and two-bedroom units using the same footprint for the building and no additional parking. The reason for the change, the commissioners were told, is because of the “financial pressures, today.” Based on the original ratio of parking per unit, eight more spaces would be needed. There are eight on-street parking spots on the street that can be used to supplement the parking overflow, but those spots in the public right-of-way cannot be counted when figuring the minimum parking spaces required. With no public comment during the public hearing, a vote was unanimous to approve adding six more condo units. Each unit will have just one assigned parking place.

In other business, the commission voted to accept a cyber security grant from Public Entity Partners, the city’s insurer. It will be $1,000 and will require the city to contribute another $1,000. Also approved was spending $71,460 from the State Street Aid fund to pay for thermoplastic road striping at seven locations in Red Bank.

In individual reports, Mayor Hollie Berry said that the next Red Bank Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church, 3800 Dayton Blvd. will be Thursday from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton thanked the 35 participants who on short notice volunteered for the MLK day of service. And Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey invited citizens to the Red Bank Community Center on two Saturdays, Jan 21 and 28, where volunteers will be making valentines for veterans from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. She also is planning to hold a “listen and learn” event on the third Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m.