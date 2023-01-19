Cleveland Middle School Student Has Gun On Campus; Is Arrested

Authorities said a Cleveland Middle School student brought a handgun on Cleveland Middle School property on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to Cleveland Police on Thursday by Cleveland Middle School administrators.

Police said school administrators immediately notified Cleveland Police Department School Resource Officers assigned to Cleveland Middle School. Once officers established that there was no current threat, an investigation was initiated to gather more information.

The student was placed into custody and transported to the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student was charged with carrying weapons on school property.

During the investigation, Cleveland Middle School Resource Officers received information that the handgun was off campus at the student’s residence. Cleveland Police responded to the student’s residence, where they recovered the handgun and submitted it into evidence.

Cleveland City School officials said, "We want to let you know of a recent incident at Cleveland Middle School, and the steps that were taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff members. This morning a student informed administrators that they were shown a weapon by another student at Cleveland Middle School yesterday afternoon. Our administrators and School Resource Officers immediately responded to the situation.



"Upon receiving this information, the student was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department and is currently in custody at the Bradley County Juvenile Center. Appropriate school disciplinary action is being taken with the individual responsible for violating the school board policy and state law. Cleveland City Schools is working closely with the Cleveland Police Department.



"We want to take the time to remind families that weapons on school grounds will not be

tolerated. Please take the opportunity to remind your child that it is always important to

immediately report any suspected presence of a weapon to administrators, School Resource Officers, or anonymously through our STOPit app, which can be accessed through the Cleveland Middle School website.



"With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our school a safe place to learn. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Police Department as we continue to work diligently to keep students and staff members safe."