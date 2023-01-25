Wamp Proposal To Switch $3 Million In COVID Funds Draws Fire From Some Commissioners

A proposal by County Mayor Weston Wamp to swap $3 million in federal COVID relief funds for some immediate projects around the county drew fire from some commissioners on Wednesday.

County Mayor Wamp said $53 million had been allocated to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority and $3 million could be pulled from there. He said the $3 million was designated for sewer upgrades in Middle Valley that he said were "years away."

He said the county might eventually pay for the Middle Valley sewer work itself, saying it could do it at a savings over a project with federal requirements, such as the Davis-Bacon provisions.

The proposal was supported by Lee Helton, who was in line to get $500,000 in lights for the baseball and softball fields at East Hamilton High. He said it was the only high school without ball field lights.

It was also backed by Greg Beck, who was in line for funding for his 40-40-40 program to help inner city youth as well as a Seniors Night program.

Other beneficiaries would include the Clinica Medicos medical center and the La Plaz group. County Mayor Wamp said the county has a rapidly rising Hispanic population, but they had been mainly left out of the COVID funding.

There were also $200,000 in community park improvements, funds for what was described as a "no man's land" near Signal Mountain High, $200,000 for property for a volunteer fire station, and money for 25 miles of road reflectors.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said his District 4 is the poorest of the districts, but it was not on the list. He said, "Reflectors over people - how can you do that?"

Commissioner Ken Smith said he wanted to find out more about the Middle Valley project, saying it had to stay on track.

Chairman Chip Baker asked "why these groups when there are many other worthy organizations." He said there needed to be "a process" that involved the commissioners for compiling such a list. He said of the project by the high school on Signal Mountain that "$150,000 won't take you 10 yards."

Commissioner David Sharpe said the county should not be "clawing back" on prior commitments, saying such an action would be closely watched by rating and credit agencies. He said, "This projects a real sense of instability on the part of the county. To go back on a commitment is bad business. This is half baked and I don't like it."

Commissioner Joe Graham, who noted his district did not get any projects, said the swap put WWTA Executive Director in a bad position. "He's being painted into a corner and that's not fair to him." He said Mr. Patrick is highly regarded and "agencies within a 100-mile radius would love to have him."

On whether county or federal funds should be used for the Middle Valley upgrades, Commissioner Graham said, "The $3 million in federal COVID funds is free with no match. You can't get any cheaper than free."

County Mayor Wamp said every penny of the over $70 million in COVID funding had been allocated before he was sworn in. He questioned the validity of how the prior administration had divvied up the funds.

The commission next Wednesday is to take up a resolution on moving the $3 million from the WWTA to the various projects.

The items are:

- Clinica Medicos (capital contribution for expansion) $250,000

- La Paz (workforce development, entrepreneurial support)

$500,000 - East Hamilton HS Baseball and Softball Lights

$500,000 - Community Park Maintenance

$200,000 - Community Development (40/40/40 Program)

$500,000 - Highway Marker Program

$500,000 - East Ridge Animal Shelter

$200,000 - Signal Mountain MS/HS Road Upgrades

$150,000 - Highway 58 VFD Fire Hall (land acquisition) $200,000 ____________________________________________________________________ Total $3,000,000