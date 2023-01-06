Memorial Service For Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Set Sunday

A memorial service for former Rhea County Executive George Thacker will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Rhea County High School Auditorium. He was found dead in federal prison only a few weeks after beginning a sentence for COVID relief fraud. He was the longest serving county executive for Rhea County since the position was started in the late 70’s.

He was born on March 13, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas to Clifton E .and Marie Thacker and was one of six children.He moved to Tennessee in the 1980’s. He attended Roane County High School where he graduated “Most Talented” in his Class of 1982. He then moved to Rhea County where he started Thacker’s Body Shop. He later opened five Express Lubes, and he started Thacker Corporation, building the strip mall in Spring City, The Grand Hotel, Winstead's Restaurant, and Simply Bank. He loved to play the harmonica and played at various venues, including the Grand Ole’ Opry several times. He loved helping others including the Rhea County Firefighters, Rhea County Rescue Squad and the Lighthouse Senior Citizens Center in Spring City. "George loved this community and spent his life promoting Rhea County and helping to improve this area, especially Spring City," it was stated.. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his foster parents Poss and Ruby McCormick.

Survivors include his children April (Tony) Wesolowski of Havana, Florida and Gabe Hillyer of Kennesaw, Georgia; his brother Jimmy Thacker of Ocala, Florida; his grandchildren Jagger, River, and Ava Wesolowski; and his dog “Mayor”.

The Celebration of Life service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. with Rev. Bobby Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. before the service in the high school auditorium. He was buried earlier in a private ceremony in Spring City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Rhea County Firefighters Association. Donations can be dropped off at Linda Shaver’s office, 375 Church Street Suite 100, Dayton, Tennessee 37321.