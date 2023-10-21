Latest Headlines

FedEx Plane That Crash Landed At Chattanooga Airport Had Hydraulic System Failure

  • Saturday, October 21, 2023

A report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the FedEx plane that crash landed at the Chattanooga Airport experienced a failure with its left hydraulic system shortly after takeoff.

The airplane turned back to the Chattanooga Airport, and, while preparing to land, the landing gear failed to extend normally. The landing gear also failed to extend using the alternate extend system, the report said.

The flight crew declared an emergency and the airplane sustained substantial damage during the emergency landing.  

The two flight crew members and the jump seat occupant aboard the airplane were not injured in the Oct. 4 incident.

The cargo flight was headed for Memphis.

The flight crew reported that the airplane had no maintenance issues before the flight and that the push-back, engine start, and taxi were all uneventful.

The captain was the pilot flying, and the first officer was the pilot monitoring. Digital flight data recorder (DFDR) data showed that the airplane departed CHA about 10:24 p.m.

According to the flight crew, after rotation and confirmation of a positive rate of climb, the first officer (FO) raised the landing gear control lever to retract the landing gear. DFDR data showed that both the main gear and the nose gear retracted to their up and locked position. About one minute later, the flap handle was positioned in its up (flaps 0) position.

The flight crew reported that immediately thereafter, a “TE FLAP DISAGREE” message was displayed on the engine indication and crew alerting system (EICAS), along with an associated master caution light, a “TRAILING EDGE” discrete light, and the aural alert caution beeper.

The FO was able to retract the flaps to their up position via alternate means. While completing the checklist, the flight crew received an “L HYD SYS PRESS” EICAS message at 10:24:33 p.m. at an altitude of about 1,978 feet above ground level.

The status page showed that the left hydraulic system fluid quantity was near zero and that the system was not pressurized.

The flight crew decided to return to Chattanooga.

The report says, "Upon positioning the landing gear control lever to its down position to extend the gear for landing, the flight crew received a gear unsafe indication via illumination of the amber “GEAR” disagreement light and a “GEAR DISAGREE” message on the EICAS.

"Also, the lack of illumination of the three green landing gear indicator lights indicated that the gear was not down and locked. The FO then conducted the “Alternate Gear Extension” procedure embedded in the L HYD SYS PRESS checklist, which was unsuccessful. After multiple attempts to lower the landing gear, the flight crew declared an emergency.

"The flight crewmembers asked Chattanooga approach if they could conduct a low approach over the runway so that tower personnel could visually confirm the position of the landing gear. The airplane descended to about 150 feet and flew the length of the runway, which was followed by a go-around. Approach control relayed confirmation that the landing gear was not in the down position.

"Subsequently, the flight crew completed the deferred items on the “GEAR UNSAFE” QRH checklist and the airplane was cleared to land on runway 20. The flight crew members reported that during the initial touchdown, the airplane bounced slightly but they were able to maintain directional control and the runway’s centerline.

"The flight crew was unable to stop the airplane and it slid off the departure end of runway 20 and impacted localizer antennas before coming to rest about 830 feet beyond the end of the runway,

"After the airplane came to a complete stop, the flight crew performed the “EVACUATION” checklist, and the jump seat occupant attempted to open the left-hand door (L1). The door rotated halfway open and then became bound, and the slide did not deploy. The jump seat occupant then attempted to open the right-hand door (R1), but it became lodged on the packing of the raft/slide. The jump seat occupant subsequently forced the door open, and the slide deployed. The flight crew and the jump seat occupant then egressed the airplane via the R1 door/slide.

"Postaccident examination of the airplane revealed that the left main landing gear door actuator retract port hose was leaking hydraulic fluid. The hose was removed and retained by the NTSB for further investigation. The examination also found a discontinuity in the wiring of the landing gear alternate extension system. The section of that wire was retained for further examination."

Latest Headlines
South Pittsburg Woman To Plead Guilty To Filing False COVID Unemployment Claims
  • Breaking News
  • 10/21/2023
FedEx Plane That Crash Landed At Chattanooga Airport Had Hydraulic System Failure
  • Breaking News
  • 10/21/2023
PHOTOS: Silverdale Soccer Advances To State Final Four
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/21/2023
Fast-Starting Mocs Crush ETSU, 34-3
  • Sports
  • 10/21/2023
Silverdale Shuts Out Harding, Advances To DII-A Soccer Final Four
Silverdale Shuts Out Harding, Advances To DII-A Soccer Final Four
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/21/2023
Woodland Fire Breaks Out At High Point On Lookout Mouintain
Woodland Fire Breaks Out At High Point On Lookout Mouintain
  • Breaking News
  • 10/21/2023
Breaking News
Woodland Fire Breaks Out At High Point On Lookout Mouintain
Woodland Fire Breaks Out At High Point On Lookout Mouintain
  • 10/21/2023

A woodland fire broke out at High Point of Lookout Mountain around noon on Saturday. It was located just below the highest point of the peak, where a fire tower was once located. Fire Service ... more

Police Blotter: Woman's Loaned Out Vehicle Ends Up On Fire; Woman Has No Evidence Of Break-In Attempt She Claims
  • 10/21/2023

A woman's vehicle was reported damaged on S. Willow Street. A man, who said he was the fiancé of the vehicle's owner, told police he believes someone set the vehicle on fire. H said the woman's ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY 3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING WRONG ... more

Breaking News
Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home
Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home
  • 10/20/2023
County Mayor Wamp Says "Mega-Schools" Not in New Facilities Plan
County Mayor Wamp Says "Mega-Schools" Not in New Facilities Plan
  • 10/20/2023
EPB Board Of Directors Approves Bond Issue To Serve Chattanooga Growth, Enhance Reliability
  • 10/20/2023
Woman Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Early Friday Morning
  • 10/20/2023
Soddy Daisy Getting Ready For Christmas
  • 10/20/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Who Is "Teaching" Your Elementary School Kids?
  • 10/20/2023
Preserving Walden's Character
  • 10/20/2023
Go Figure
  • 10/20/2023
Sports
Fast-Starting Mocs Crush ETSU, 34-3
  • 10/21/2023
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
  • 10/20/2023
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
  • 10/19/2023
Lee Lady Flames Split Volleyball Crossover Matches
  • 10/20/2023
Lee Flames Drop 3-1 Match To Delta State
  • 10/20/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Pens, Chris Wright Crime, Kevin West, Norcross Road Homes, Taylor Swift, and Buz Morrow
  • 10/20/2023
Don Eaves Heritage House Holiday Market Is Nov. 18
  • 10/20/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
  • 10/20/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 10/20/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga To Host Kickoff For 2023 Season
Wreaths Across Chattanooga To Host Kickoff For 2023 Season
  • 10/20/2023
Entertainment
Country Songwriting Hitmaker ERNEST Drops His ‘This Fire Tour’ At The Signal Oct. 26
Country Songwriting Hitmaker ERNEST Drops His ‘This Fire Tour’ At The Signal Oct. 26
  • 10/20/2023
Carrie Newcomer In Concert Oct. 28 At UTC
Carrie Newcomer In Concert Oct. 28 At UTC
  • 10/20/2023
Share America Receives Donation
Share America Receives Donation
  • 10/20/2023
Lee University’s Performing Arts Series To Welcome enhake Oct. 30
Lee University’s Performing Arts Series To Welcome enhake Oct. 30
  • 10/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Health
Best Of Grizzard - Health
  • 10/20/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Who Is "Teaching" Your Elementary School Kids?
  • 10/20/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
Weston Wamp Calls For Entrepreneur Renaissance
  • 10/21/2023
EPB Planning Multiple System Upgrades With Extensive New Funding
  • 10/21/2023
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate
Exit Realty Professional Group Announces New Broker To Lead The Soddy Daisy Office
  • 10/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
Student Scene
Community Meetings To Be Held Through November For Public Input On County-Recommended School Facilities Plan
  • 10/20/2023
CSCC Presidential Search Advisory Committee Appointed, Orientation Meeting And Public Forum Scheduled For Oct. 26
  • 10/20/2023
GPS NHS Inducts New Members
  • 10/19/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation For Pediatric Cancer Receives $175,000 Gift From Unum Group
  • 10/20/2023
Contaminants In Cannabis And Hemp Flowers Create Potential For Health Risks
  • 10/20/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
  • 10/19/2023
Memories
160th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated In November
  • 10/20/2023
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Outdoors
800 Paddlers Expected For ChattaJack
  • 10/19/2023
GNTC Horticulture Program To Hold Fall Pansy Sale In Rome
GNTC Horticulture Program To Hold Fall Pansy Sale In Rome
  • 10/20/2023
Riverview Park Playground To Get Inclusive Redevelopment
  • 10/19/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
"I Like It When God Searches Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/19/2023
Unitarian Universalist Church Of Chattanooga Hosts Yard Sale Saturday
  • 10/19/2023
Obituaries
Doris Woodfin Hurst
Doris Woodfin Hurst
  • 10/21/2023
Loyd Franklin James
Loyd Franklin James
  • 10/21/2023
John Wesley Stanfield
John Wesley Stanfield
  • 10/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Rittershaus, Doris Ann Wydler (Ten Mile)
Rittershaus, Doris Ann Wydler (Ten Mile)
  • 10/21/2023
Sparks, Dennis L. (Trion)
  • 10/21/2023
Porter, Betty Sue (Cleveland)
Porter, Betty Sue (Cleveland)
  • 10/20/2023