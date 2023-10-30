Helmet-Less ATV Operator Leads Deputies On High-Speed Chase On Highway 58

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol observed a 4-wheeler ATV traveling south on Highway 58 with one helmet-less rider weaving in and out of traffic and driving at high rates of speed on Sunday.



A HCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 58 near Clark Road. However, the suspect refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and continued near the 8600 block of North Hickory Valley Road where the deputy attempted to block him in. The ATV was stopped and, as the deputy exited his vehicle, the suspect then took off again crossing oncoming traffic on Highway 58 and headed the opposite direction.

A pursuit was then re-initiated as the suspect rode the emergency lane crossing Ferdinand Piech Way and continuing northbound. HCSO deputies attempted to stop the suspect again near Central High School, but were unsuccessful. At Congress Lane and Highway 58, the rider crossed the grassy area beside the road and attempted to turn on Congress Lane but was stopped by one of the HCSO deputies.

The suspect refused to get off the 4-wheeler and was tazed once, with no effect, and was tazed a second time before being taken into custody.

The suspect, Deontae Eason, was transported to The Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and is charged with the following: