Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, KARA LEE

2630 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE

7973 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE

7022 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID

207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS

3923 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212134

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

3020 LEGGITT RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, BREANNA GAIL

5337 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI



BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG

951 GHATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL

757 SOUTH MCDONALD CLEVELAND, 373116987

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

5608 WILDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 39410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, TROY BRANDON

1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37320

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

813 KAY CIR Chattanooga, 374214219

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DEWS, MELVIN PERKINS

1702 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL

9450 HARRIS ST SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)



GAMBLE, EARLE RAYMOND

1674 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GARCIA-MELGAR, LUIS ANAEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GETER, JUSTIN KEJUAN

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 205 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER

2630 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE

3305 EAST 44TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000HAVIS, AARON DURAN5330 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSHENDRICKS, JANET LYNN30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME2230 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARASSMENTJACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEJOHNSON, PIERRE LEBRON813 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374214219Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)LOHER, THOMAS S470 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE2015 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071050Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARTIN, ROBERT CODY515 ISBILL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTYMIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGMILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 307412624Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000NAIL, JOHN THOMASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062429Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNAYLOR, BRINTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023911Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYNEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA10278 LOMA CITA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JONATHON MINTELL1212 POPLAR STREET COURT UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTIEF, RONALD EUGENE8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 27 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE1920 GUNBARREL RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374217107Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTACKETT, ASHLEY HOPEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHEAMITATE, BRANDON J2421 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED ROBBERYFALSE IMPRISONMENTTAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TROTT, SHANNON LYNN125 ARROWHEAD DAIRY LN UNIT 112 CHICKAMAGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH VPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (POSSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVINSON, COREY LAMOUNT4352 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WAY, TRAVIS KEITH720 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GEORGIA)

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, KARA LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/18/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, BREANNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/26/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, TROY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/23/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DEWS, MELVIN PERKINS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/11/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY ELLISON, CEDRIC DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CITY OF NEW YORK) FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE) GAMBLE, EARLE RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/18/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GETER, JUSTIN KEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/29/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/05/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

HAVIS, AARON DURAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS HENDRICKS, JANET LYNN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/06/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE JOHNSON, LAMUEL M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) EVADING ARREST JOHNSON, PIERRE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/04/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) LOHER, THOMAS S

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/23/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NAYLOR, BRINT

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/23/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JONATHON MINTELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROSEBERRY, JASHA NAMYA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STIEF, RONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHEAMI TATE, BRANDON J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/23/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

FALSE IMPRISONMENT TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH TROTT, SHANNON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH V

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (POSSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VINSON, COREY LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/26/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, ADRAIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WAY, TRAVIS KEITH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GEORGIA) WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



