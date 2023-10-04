Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKINS, KARA LEE
2630 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE
7973 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE
7022 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS
3923 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212134
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
3020 LEGGITT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, BREANNA GAIL
5337 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI
BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
951 GHATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL
757 SOUTH MCDONALD CLEVELAND, 373116987
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
5608 WILDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 39410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, TROY BRANDON
1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37320
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
813 KAY CIR Chattanooga, 374214219
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DEWS, MELVIN PERKINS
1702 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL
9450 HARRIS ST SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)
GAMBLE, EARLE RAYMOND
1674 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARCIA-MELGAR, LUIS ANAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GETER, JUSTIN KEJUAN
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 205 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER
2630 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
HAVIS, AARON DURAN
5330 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HENDRICKS, JANET LYNN
30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME
2230 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
JOHNSON, PIERRE LEBRON
813 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374214219
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
LOHER, THOMAS S
470 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE
2015 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071050
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
515 ISBILL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN
2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 307412624
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062429
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NAYLOR, BRINT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023911
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA
10278 LOMA CITA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, JONATHON MINTELL
1212 POPLAR STREET COURT UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STIEF, RONALD EUGENE
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 27 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE
1920 GUNBARREL RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374217107
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHEAMI
TATE, BRANDON J
2421 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TROTT, SHANNON LYNN
125 ARROWHEAD DAIRY LN UNIT 112 CHICKAMAGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH V
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (POSSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VINSON, COREY LAMOUNT
4352 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WAY, TRAVIS KEITH
720 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GEORGIA)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, KARA LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, BREANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI
|
|BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/26/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, TROY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/23/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DEWS, MELVIN PERKINS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/11/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|ELLISON, CEDRIC DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CITY OF NEW YORK)
|
|FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)
|
|GAMBLE, EARLE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/18/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GETER, JUSTIN KEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAVIS, AARON DURAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|HENDRICKS, JANET LYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, PIERRE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOHER, THOMAS S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/23/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
|
|MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NAYLOR, BRINT
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, JONATHON MINTELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROSEBERRY, JASHA NAMYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STIEF, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHEAMI
|
|TATE, BRANDON J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/23/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
|
|TROTT, SHANNON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCH V
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (POSSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VINSON, COREY LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/26/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, ADRAIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WAY, TRAVIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GEORGIA)
|
|WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|