  Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, KARA LEE 
2630 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE 
7973 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE 
7022 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS 
3923 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212134 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE 
3020 LEGGITT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, BREANNA GAIL 
5337 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI

BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG 
951 GHATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL 
757 SOUTH MCDONALD CLEVELAND, 373116987 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

CHILDS, STEVEN COTY 
5608 WILDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 39410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, TROY BRANDON 
1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37320 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON 
813 KAY CIR Chattanooga, 374214219 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DEWS, MELVIN PERKINS 
1702 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL 
9450 HARRIS ST SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)

GAMBLE, EARLE RAYMOND 
1674 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARCIA-MELGAR, LUIS ANAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GETER, JUSTIN KEJUAN 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 205 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER 
2630 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE 
3305 EAST 44TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000

HAVIS, AARON DURAN 
5330 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

HENDRICKS, JANET LYNN 
30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE 
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME 
2230 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND 
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

JOHNSON, PIERRE LEBRON 
813 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374214219 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

LOHER, THOMAS S 
470 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE 
2015 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071050 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARTIN, ROBERT CODY 
515 ISBILL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN 
2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE 
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 307412624 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062429 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NAYLOR, BRINT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023911 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE 
112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA 
10278 LOMA CITA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JONATHON MINTELL 
1212 POPLAR STREET COURT UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT 
2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STIEF, RONALD EUGENE 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 27 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE 
1920 GUNBARREL RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374217107 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHEAMI

TATE, BRANDON J 
2421 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS 
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TROTT, SHANNON LYNN 
125 ARROWHEAD DAIRY LN UNIT 112 CHICKAMAGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH V
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (POSSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VINSON, COREY LAMOUNT 
4352 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WAY, TRAVIS KEITH 
720 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GEORGIA)

