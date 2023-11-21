Collegedale Increasing Wow Factor Of Its Holiday Display

The Collegedale Commissioners and residents are happy with the new Christmas lights decorating The Commons. David Barto, director of the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, bought and installed the lights at The Commons using funds from the foundation. The group has a goal of developing parks and greenways in the city and preserving, managing and enhancing the community among other things.

At the commission meeting Monday night, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson said he is in favor of increasing the “wow factor” of the city’s holiday decorations. There has been an increase in people driving by slowly and taking photos, he said. And still to come, Mr. Barto will be buying and putting up a Christmas tree at The Commons.

Because the lights have attracted people to Collegedale, the city should contribute to the expense for the display of lights this year, he said. Commissioner Katie Lamb said the investment in quality lights that will last for years will actually save the city money.

Mayor Morty Lloyd agreed, saying “the lights are fantastic and are a refreshing change, and a draw for people to come to the city." And, he said he is in favor of having even more decorations next year. Planning for Christmas decorations down the Ooltewah- Ringgold Road corridor and around city hall will begin early next year for a more extensive display.

A motion was made to pay half of the expenses for the Christmas decorations. The suggestion was also made to replace the Happy Holiday banners that the city has been using. The three commissioners who want to ramp up the decorations commented that the banners “look tired.” The mayor, vice mayor and Commissioner Katie Lamb were in favor of sharing the cost of the Christmas lights since Collegedale is a beneficiary. Commissioner Tonya Sadler was the only commissioner opposed to helping pay for the decorations. She said she objected because it was not in the budget this year and because it had not been included in the agenda for the commission meeting.

There is a new state law that items to be discussed or voted on in a commission meeting must be advertised 48 hours before a meeting. The purpose is so people will have notice if they want to comment on an item during the time for citizen participation. City Attorney Sam Elliott told the commissioners that if the cost for the lights falls within the city manager’s spending limit, there is not a need for the commission to give approval. Because the majority of three are in favor of the expenditure and one against, it would be in City Manager Wayon Hines’ authority to have the city share the cost.

The current spending limit for a city manager in Collegedale is up to $10,000 without getting board approval. A motion passed Thursday on the first reading that would replace that with an amount not to exceed $25,000. A second vote will be needed before that change goes into effect.

The commissioners chose another option, which was to move the vote to the next meeting on Dec. 4. That way there is time to advertise the agenda items and a formal vote can be taken. The money has already been spent and the decorations have been put up. Collegedale Tomorrow can be reimbursed, said Attorney Elliott. There will be a public hearing for residents to weigh in at that meeting.

A discussion took place about panhandling around Walmart and Regions Bank in Collegedale, where one individual is seen regularly. City Manager Hines said if a panhandler is on private property with the business’s permission, the city cannot do anything unless there is an interference with traffic. The city only has the ability to act if the business requests it. The man that is often seen at Regions and Walmart has their permission to be there, said Mr. Hines.