Man Being Pursued By Police Shoots Himself In East Ridge

A man being pursued by Chattanooga and East Ridge Police on Tuesday night shot himself after his vehicle was disabled.

Around 7:45 p.m., the East Ridge Police Department was notified of a pursuit of a man wanted for aggravated assault on police. East Ridge Police units assisted Chattanooga Police Department with the pursuit and an East Ridge officer successfully deployed spike strips on the suspect’s vehicle in the 900 block of Spring Creek Road.

The vehicle was disabled and rolled to a stop on San Hsi Drive. Officers approached the vehicle to find that the driver was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers on scene immediately began first aid on the driver and he was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The subject’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Police said there is no indication this incident is connected to the death investigation on Connell St. in any way.