Air Pollution Control Bureau Suspends Burning In Hamilton County Due To Fire Threat

  Monday, November 6, 2023

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is suspending burning in Hamilton County until further notice due to severely dry conditions and low humidity.

“We appreciate citizens understanding the need to exercise caution in light of these potentially hazardous conditions,” said Bureau Executive Director Ron Drumeller.  “People have patiently waited for the burning season.  We just ask that they wait a little bit longer, until we get some rain to provide safer burning conditions to prevent air pollution problems, loss of property and potential loss of life.” 

Residents needing to dispose of brush and natural vegetation during the burning ban are encouraged to use alternative methods to burning, including chipping, composting, and recycling.

Officials said, "Recreational fires are not included in this ban; however, we strongly discourage any type of burning due to the dry conditions and increased chance of wildfires."

The Bureau will continue to issue burn permits during normal operating hours, however, these permits will not be valid until conditions improve.  Burning is approved on a daily basis.

For more information about burning restrictions and alternative brush disposal methods in Hamilton County, Tennessee, you may visit the Bureau’s website at www.apcb.org or call our office at (423) 643-5970.

If you would like to receive text alerts about burning and/or air quality alerts, text the following to (423) 643-5971: Burn for burning notifications, or Air for air quality alerts.

North Chattanooga And Riverview Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  11/6/2023

North Chattanooga and Riverview are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed

  11/6/2023

A woman who was a parent involved in running the booster clubs at McMinn Central High School pleaded guilty on Monday to over 30 charges involving inappropriate sexual relations with students

  11/6/2023

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is suspending burning in Hamilton County until further notice due to severely dry conditions and low humidity. "We appreciate

