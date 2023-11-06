Air Pollution Control Bureau Suspends Burning In Hamilton County Due To Fire Threat

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is suspending burning in Hamilton County until further notice due to severely dry conditions and low humidity.



“We appreciate citizens understanding the need to exercise caution in light of these potentially hazardous conditions,” said Bureau Executive Director Ron Drumeller. “People have patiently waited for the burning season. We just ask that they wait a little bit longer, until we get some rain to provide safer burning conditions to prevent air pollution problems, loss of property and potential loss of life.”

Residents needing to dispose of brush and natural vegetation during the burning ban are encouraged to use alternative methods to burning, including chipping, composting, and recycling.

Officials said, "Recreational fires are not included in this ban; however, we strongly discourage any type of burning due to the dry conditions and increased chance of wildfires."

The Bureau will continue to issue burn permits during normal operating hours, however, these permits will not be valid until conditions improve. Burning is approved on a daily basis.

For more information about burning restrictions and alternative brush disposal methods in Hamilton County, Tennessee, you may visit the Bureau’s website at www.apcb.org or call our office at (423) 643-5970.

If you would like to receive text alerts about burning and/or air quality alerts, text the following to (423) 643-5971: Burn for burning notifications, or Air for air quality alerts.

