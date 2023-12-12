Matt Justice Named Interim City Manager For Signal Mountain As Search Begins

The Signal Mountain Council on Monday night named Matt Justice as the interim city manager. There will be a special called meeting on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. to approve his contract.

City Manager Elaine Brunelle will be at one more council meeting as an employee before her retirement after working for the city 18 months. Her last day will be Dec. 27. Mayor Charles Poss said, “Elaine has been fabulous and the town is grateful for her time in that position.” She is leaving to devote more time to her family.

It is hoped that the search will be short because Mr. Justice also holds another job with the town, as director of the Signal Mountain Water Utility. Council member Clay Crumbliss said that since Mr. Justice started in the water department, he has done an exceptional job in getting things done and has fast-tracked a lot of projects that had been delayed for a long time - in particular the interconnect with Walden Ridge Utility District. He added that with Mr. Justice’s record, he expects for the city to continue making progress during this period between permanent city managers and said it is important that it is not a stand-still time for the town.

The town of Signal Mountain will use Municipal Technical Advisory Services to help in the search for the permanent city manager. Honna Rogers, a consultant with MTAS, gave the council an overview of the procedures recommended for conducting the search. The process will be the same as the last time that position was vacant.

The first step is to identify the qualities and attributes the council wants in a city manager then a “position profile” will be created, followed by advertising the job. Ms. Rogers will review the resumes and reduce them to a short list of applicants. A panel of area city managers may participate in the interviews in order to weigh in with their experience.

MTAS will also do a check of references. Then the town may hold a reception for citizens to meet the applicants. If the procedure for the search is approved by the first council meeting in January and advertising for the job begins at that time, Ms. Rogers said that resumes could be received during the following four to six weeks. The interviews could take place in March.

The Signal Mountain Water Utility’s purpose is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient water services to residents and businesses in the town. Monday night, the council adopted the official policy for SMWU that includes the policies and procedures that govern that department. The water company is also applying for a grant from the Department of Environment and Conservation for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The council voted to approve a contract with Southeast Tennessee Development District for professional administrative services for the grant. The money was allocated to the town of Signal Mountain from American Rescue Plan funds. TDEC will be paid three percent of the total project amount with a maximum fee of $22,741.

The council also amended Signal Mountain’s public records policy which is meant to provide economical and efficient access to public records. And the town’s air pollution control ordinance for maintaining safe air quality was also amended to incorporate certain federal regulations. Council Member Andrew Gardner said that this ordinance does not apply to the use of fire pits and grills for cooking food at home because those are considered to be recreational fires.

In the town manager’s report, Ms. Brunelle said that the auditors have worked through the town’s books and finances and have discovered some audit findings. That will require the council to discuss and make some decisions to remedy the situation, she said. That topic will be listed on the agenda for the special called meeting Dec. 18. Action can be taken, if needed, at that meeting because it will be on the agenda.

Commendations were presented for three long-time employees of the town. Timothy Foster started his 20- year career as a police officer with the Signal Mountain department in 2003. Loretta Hopper who is stepping down from the position of public works director, began the job in 2001 and served in that capacity for over 22 years. And Dana Cole has been the records clerk for the town of Signal Mountain since 1996. Mayor Poss thanked her for over 27 years of valuable service.