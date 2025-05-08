Latest Headlines

Dr. Robertson Adds 27 More Central Office Cuts Necessary In "Challenging Financial Year'

  • Thursday, May 8, 2025
Dr. Justin Robertson
Dr. Justin Robertson

Supt. Justin Robertson has told School Board members that he has identified 27 additional central office cuts at the direction of the board in order to help reach a balanced budget.

He said, "As part of efforts to reduce the FY26 budget during a challenging financial year, the Hamilton County Board of Education asked the administration to increase reductions to central office staffing and bring a balanced budget to the board. The original proposal identified 20 positions totaling approximately $2 million. At the Board's request, this has now been expanded to over 47 positions, resulting in $3.9 million in reductions.

"In total, 46.15 positions have been identified for reduction across multiple departments.
These reductions represent an 11 percent cut to central office staffing, almost four times the reduction made to school-based staffing (three percent). While every effort has been made to prioritize support for schools and students, these central office reductions will result in operational gaps that will impact service delivery and capacity in key areas such as instructional support, student services, technology, and maintenance."

The School Board was meeting Thursday afternoon to further hash over the budget.

Supt. Robertson said that 14.5 of the positions are currently vacant and will not be filled. The other 32.65 positions are currently filled. We anticipate 5-6 positions ending with no other HCS jobs available.

He added, "In addition to reducing centralized positions, Hamilton County Schools conducted a thorough review of centralized operations and identified over $1.3 million in reductions across multiple non-personnel budget categories. These adjustments will reduce supports and services at the central level, but reflect the district's commitment to directing resources toward classrooms and schools while maintaining essential operational functions at the leanest level possible.

"Reductions were made across a wide range of central expenditures, including software
contracts, instructional supplies, in-service costs, equipment, travel, consulting services, and other charges. These reductions allow for a balanced operational budget and reinforce the district's priority to protect school-based staffing and instructional resources directly servicing students."

"This $1.3 million reduction is part of a broader $5.3 million in central office cuts
identified since Version 1 of the FY26 budget. These efforts demonstrate the
district's commitment to making difficult, strategic decisions at the central level,
ensuring that any necessary school-based adjustments are made with both
transparency and values in mind."

Reductions:

Curriculum and Instruction

DISTRICT CONTENT LEAD 231 (2.00) $209,258.00 Filled - End 6/11/25
DISTRICT CONTENT LEAD 231 (2.00) $152,036.00 Filled - End 6/11/25
DIR SPECIALIZED LEARNING (1.00) $154,586.00 Shift to Grant

English as a New Language

COORD ENL ACCESS & ENG (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - Ends 6/20/25
INSTRUCTIONAL COACH 211 (1.00) 104,629.00 Resign- End 5/23/25

Deputy Superintendent:

COORD STRAT PROJ&POLICY (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - End 6/20/25
COORDINATOR FCE (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Strategy:

COORD STRAT PROJ&POLICY (1.00) $129,139.00 Vacant - 4/1/25
RESEARCH ANALYST (1.00) $104,329.00 Vacant - 4/1/25

Innovation and Fine Arts:

DIRECTOR OF INNOVATION (1.00) $117,773.76 Resign - 6/20/25
TECH INT/NNOV COACH 231 (1.00) $100,897.00 Filled - End 6/11/25

Opp and Access

COORDINATOR FED PROGRAMS (1.00) $75,674.97 Filled - End 6/20/25

Student Supports

SECRETARY (0.50) $32,146.50 Filled - End 6/20/25
HOMELESS SPECIALIST (1.00) $53,822.60 Filled - End 6/20/25
CLERICAL ASSISTANT 260 (1.00) $31,492.50 Filled - End 6/20/25

SEAD:

504 COORDINATOR (0.50) $64,569.50 Retire - 6/20/25
PROJECT MANAGER (1.00) $66,233.96 Filled - End 6/20/25
SEAD COORD - CLASSIFIED (0.25) $84,259.20 Filled - End 6/20/25
SEAD FACILITATOR (1.00) $94,481.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Information Services:

COORDINATOR OF INNOVATION (1.00) $129,139.00 Retire - 6/20/25
ED TECHNOLOGY TRAINER (1.00) $108,829.00 Retired - 10/25/24
IS TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT (1.00) $108,829.00 Filled - End 6/20/25
INSTRUCT. COMP. PERSONNEL (1.00) $50,500.00 Vacant - 4/1/24
INTERN - WORK-BASED LEARN (1.50) $53,682.00 Unfilled

Maintenance:

ELECTRICIAN ASSISTANT (2.00) $125,648.00 Vacant - 2/3/25
HVAC TECHNICIAN ASSISTANT (1.00) $62,824.00 Vacant - 8/1/24
CARPENTER ASSISTANT (1.00) $62,824.00 Vacant - 2/10/25
HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR (1.00) $86,683.00 Vacant - 4/1/25

School Accounting:

COMPLIANCE ANALYST (1.00) $104,057.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Procurement:

FIXED ASSET TECHNICIAN 3 (1.00) $78,608.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Talent Development:

NEW TEACHER COACH (2.00) $201,794.00 Filled - End 6/11/25
NEW TEACHER COACH (1.00) $78,869.52 Filled - End 6/11/25

Benefit Services:

HUMAN RESOURCES ASSISTANT (1.00) $64,293.00 Vacant - 8/1/24

Budget Office:

PAYROLL TECHNICIAN 2 (1.00) $78,608.00 Vacant - 8/1/24

Talent Acquisition:

RECRUITER (1.00) $51,402.00 Filled - Ends 6/20/25
TALENT AQUISITION SPECIALIST (1.00) $73,782.00 Vacant - 2/26/25

General Services:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 2 (2.00) $166,514.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Communications:

INTERN - WORK-BASED LEARN (2.40) $85,891.20 Filled - End 6/11/25

Deputy Superintendent:

COORDINATOR FCE (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Future Ready:

CTE INNOVATION COACH (1.00) $78,869.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Superintendent:

EXEC DIR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES (0.25) $43,999.50 Vacant - 8/21/24
EXEC DIR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES (0.75)

Other Contracted Services (6,400)
Software (543,145)
Stipends (341)
Instructional Supplies (161,000)
Travel-Mileage (15,000)
Equipment (120,000)
In-Service (105,250)
Other Charges (33,000)
Dues and Memberships (800)
Office Supplies (3,900)
Other Contracted Services (98,000)
Travel - Mileage (10,100)
Other Supplies & Materials (10,000)
Maintenance & Repairs -Equipment (23,000)
Textbooks - Electronic (74,260)
Consultants (80,000)
Postal charges (6,000)
Oper Lease/Vehicle (50,000)
Maintenance & Repairs - Building (23,750)
Grand Total (1,363,946)

The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors met in Cookeville on Thursday and received an update on TVA's financial health as well as "the historic buildout the agency has undertaken to ... more

A 43-year-old Hamilton County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with 30 to serve after a tirade at his Catoosa County home. Stefon Smith was convicted by a Catoosa County jury after ... more

A project that was started three years ago in Red Bank is now moving toward construction. The Red Bank Commission approved entering into an agreement with Barge Design Solutions for professional ... more

  • 5/7/2025
