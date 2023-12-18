Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Suspicious Person On Top Of Building May Have Put Up Christmas Lights; Man Says He And Son Pulled Guns On Each Other

  • Monday, December 18, 2023

An officer reported an incident on Marlin Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said she noticed a person walking on top of the Osborne building. The officer also witnessed a man walking but then they were out of view. Police checked the doors to the building and all were locked. There was a black truck there when police arrived which left some time later. Police noticed that Christmas lights were put up around the top of the building so it is possible that is what was going on.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder at 1634 Rossville Ave., Exile Bar. Police saw a very large crowd of a couple hundred patrons of the bar. The bar was closing and, it being only 2 a.m., people still wanted to party and still attempted getting past the guards. Police observed the crowd until the majority had left the area. The manager of Exile overheard several patrons talk about going to Nephews bar. Police went there and saw the crowd until 3 a.m. and then made everyone leave the area.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from a car on Manchester Drive. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the complainant. The man said last night at a unknown time his Walther CCP M2 was stolen from his vehicle, along with a camo duffel bag filled with his clothing, some of which were Carhartt pants. The man said his door was unlocked when it occurred.

* * *

At 1:46 p.m. an officer reported an incident on Bishop Drive. The reporting person, who wished to remain anonymous, said two black males exited a dark gray Nissan or Kia wearing ski masks, gloves and carrying firearms. The person described them as one light skin black male wearing all black and one dark skin black male wearing all black. The person said they walked alongside of the apartment and is unsure where they went from there. Upon checking the area, the officer did not observe the vehicle described or the males.

* * *

A man on Laws Avenue told police he saw his vehicle last around 10 p.m. and he came out to smoke around 10:57 p.m. and noticed his car was gone. He was unsure if the vehicle was locked. He said it had just had a new security system installed but that it didn't go off.

* * *

A man on Howard Avenue told police he returned home from work and found that someone had attempted to steal his 2007 Toyota Tundra. The officer observed that there was damage consistent with an attempted auto theft to the vehicle's steering column and ignition. The man said he did have a Ring camera system that recorded that this occurred around 11:55 p.m. Due to the location of the vehicle it did not capture any video of the suspects.

* * *

Police were called to Peach Bloom Drive where a man said he had last seen his car around 10 p.m. His son came to take the trash out and saw the interior light on in the 2014 Kia Sorento. When he looked inside he noticed the steering column had been broken as well as the door handle. Suspects were unable to steal the vehicle but damaged it in the process.

* * *

There was a reported altercation on Bennett Avenue. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the manager of the group home. He said two of the residents were involved in a verbal altercation. He said he did not want to be around the other resident. The manager said he would keep them separated.

* * *

On Highway 153, police were dispatched to several homeless people camping in front of Cosmo Professional. An employee said they have already been trespassed several times, though it has not been reported. The officer trespassed all three and they left without incident.

* * *

A man on North Access Road told police someone cut the catalytic converter off a bus that they were working on. He also said that for some reason his cameras were not working, so they were unable to get any pictures or video. He had an estimate for the damage at $2,000. He said that he had the same thing happen several weeks ago, with a specific suspect. He is unsure if it was him this time again or not. The officer gave him the complaint number so he could notify his insurance company.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder with a weapon on 7th Avenue. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who was extremely uncooperative. He said he and his son pulled guns on each other. When police asked questions about the incident to get further information, he became rude and began cursing at police. He would not give his name or information nor that of his son. He was also intoxicated. Police didn't see a firearm and his son was gone upon arrival.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2023
Hendricks Leads Flames To 88-69 Win Over Shorter
  • Sports
  • 12/17/2023
Lee Women Win Big Over Visiting Shorter
  • Sports
  • 12/17/2023
Chattanooga Women Win Ninth Straight Game
  • Sports
  • 12/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Precious Christmas Memories
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2023
Pair Charged With Defrauding Bank Of $17,520 Get "Time Served"; Must Be On Supervised Release 5 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Suspicious Person On Top Of Building May Have Put Up Christmas Lights; Man Says He And Son Pulled Guns On Each Other
  • 12/18/2023

An officer reported an incident on Marlin Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said she noticed a person walking on top of the Osborne building. The officer also witnessed a man ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT ... more

Police Blotter: Man Late For Movie Can't Wait To Pay At Dollar Tree; Man Tries To Scam Woman Selling Organ
  • 12/17/2023

The manager of the Dollar Tree, 5084 S. Terrace, told police a white male was in the check out line and was very impatient and said that he had to get to a movie. He threw down $2 and began to ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/17/2023
Man Seriously Injured In Shooting Friday Morning On Williams Street
  • 12/16/2023
County Plans For McDonald Farm Include 871 Acres For Development, 238.4 For Parks.
  • 12/16/2023
Application Filed For Motorcross Track On Farm At Ooltewah
  • 12/16/2023
First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road
First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road
  • 12/16/2023
Opinion
Preserve, Not Destroy McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/16/2023
Why Can't We Afford Public Schools?
  • 12/15/2023
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Home For The Holidays
  • 12/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/15/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women Win Ninth Straight Game
  • 12/17/2023
Mocs Win 88-72 At Alabama A&M
  • 12/17/2023
Chattanooga Area Golf Professionals Dominate Tennessee PGA State Awards
  • 12/16/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Hendricks Leads Flames To 88-69 Win Over Shorter
  • 12/17/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Nancy Robinson Kept Her Beauty For Almost A Century
  • 12/18/2023
Police Command Staff Aid Forgotten Child Fund
Police Command Staff Aid Forgotten Child Fund
  • 12/16/2023
Jerry Summers: "Shower Up" Or "Showered With Hope"
Jerry Summers: "Shower Up" Or "Showered With Hope"
  • 12/18/2023
Winter Vistas: “Uncle Billy” Vs. “Old Pat” At Tunnel Hill Program Is Jan. 6
  • 12/15/2023
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Launches New Education And Community Engagement Efforts
  • 12/15/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Opinion
Preserve, Not Destroy McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/16/2023
Why Can't We Afford Public Schools?
  • 12/15/2023
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
EPB Again Gets Top Customer Satisfaction Rating; Video Cost Increase Expected
  • 12/15/2023
Jennifer Loveless Has Been On The Job For 26 Years At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Jennifer Loveless Has Been On The Job For 26 Years At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 12/16/2023
The Dixie Group Reports Sale And Leaseback Of Adairsville, Ga. Facility
  • 12/15/2023
Real Estate
Townhome Subdivision Planned On 6.7 Acres Off Hixson Pike
  • 12/16/2023
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 7-13
  • 12/14/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s College Of Ed Announces Jimmy W. Bilbo Award Winners
Lee’s College Of Ed Announces Jimmy W. Bilbo Award Winners
  • 12/15/2023
Esmerelda Lee Challenges Graduates At Winter Commencement
  • 12/14/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/14/2023
Living Well
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Erlanger Adds 2 New Members To Its Team Of Providers
  • 12/13/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 12/13/2023
Memories
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
  • 12/15/2023
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Anniversaries Are Among The Very Best Of Celebration
Bob Tamasy: Anniversaries Are Among The Very Best Of Celebration
  • 12/18/2023
'A Whole Lot Of Singing' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/13/2023
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Obituaries
Frank A. Tomanelli
Frank A. Tomanelli
  • 12/17/2023
Larry Wilson
  • 12/17/2023
Ruth Ann White
Ruth Ann White
  • 12/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Lawrence, Teddy (Soddy Daisy)
Lawrence, Teddy (Soddy Daisy)
  • 12/18/2023
Coram, Wanda Arettia (Cleveland)
Coram, Wanda Arettia (Cleveland)
  • 12/18/2023
Stevenson, Katherine Elizabeth Shoemaker
Stevenson, Katherine Elizabeth Shoemaker
  • 12/18/2023