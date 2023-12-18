Police Blotter: Suspicious Person On Top Of Building May Have Put Up Christmas Lights; Man Says He And Son Pulled Guns On Each Other

An officer reported an incident on Marlin Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said she noticed a person walking on top of the Osborne building. The officer also witnessed a man walking but then they were out of view. Police checked the doors to the building and all were locked. There was a black truck there when police arrived which left some time later. Police noticed that Christmas lights were put up around the top of the building so it is possible that is what was going on.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder at 1634 Rossville Ave., Exile Bar. Police saw a very large crowd of a couple hundred patrons of the bar. The bar was closing and, it being only 2 a.m., people still wanted to party and still attempted getting past the guards. Police observed the crowd until the majority had left the area. The manager of Exile overheard several patrons talk about going to Nephews bar. Police went there and saw the crowd until 3 a.m. and then made everyone leave the area.



* * *



An officer responded to a theft from a car on Manchester Drive. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the complainant. The man said last night at a unknown time his Walther CCP M2 was stolen from his vehicle, along with a camo duffel bag filled with his clothing, some of which were Carhartt pants. The man said his door was unlocked when it occurred.

* * *



At 1:46 p.m. an officer reported an incident on Bishop Drive. The reporting person, who wished to remain anonymous, said two black males exited a dark gray Nissan or Kia wearing ski masks, gloves and carrying firearms. The person described them as one light skin black male wearing all black and one dark skin black male wearing all black. The person said they walked alongside of the apartment and is unsure where they went from there. Upon checking the area, the officer did not observe the vehicle described or the males.



* * *



A man on Laws Avenue told police he saw his vehicle last around 10 p.m. and he came out to smoke around 10:57 p.m. and noticed his car was gone. He was unsure if the vehicle was locked. He said it had just had a new security system installed but that it didn't go off.

* * *

A man on Howard Avenue told police he returned home from work and found that someone had attempted to steal his 2007 Toyota Tundra. The officer observed that there was damage consistent with an attempted auto theft to the vehicle's steering column and ignition. The man said he did have a Ring camera system that recorded that this occurred around 11:55 p.m. Due to the location of the vehicle it did not capture any video of the suspects.

* * *

Police were called to Peach Bloom Drive where a man said he had last seen his car around 10 p.m. His son came to take the trash out and saw the interior light on in the 2014 Kia Sorento. When he looked inside he noticed the steering column had been broken as well as the door handle. Suspects were unable to steal the vehicle but damaged it in the process.

* * *

There was a reported altercation on Bennett Avenue. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the manager of the group home. He said two of the residents were involved in a verbal altercation. He said he did not want to be around the other resident. The manager said he would keep them separated.

* * *

On Highway 153, police were dispatched to several homeless people camping in front of Cosmo Professional. An employee said they have already been trespassed several times, though it has not been reported. The officer trespassed all three and they left without incident.

* * *

A man on North Access Road told police someone cut the catalytic converter off a bus that they were working on. He also said that for some reason his cameras were not working, so they were unable to get any pictures or video. He had an estimate for the damage at $2,000. He said that he had the same thing happen several weeks ago, with a specific suspect. He is unsure if it was him this time again or not. The officer gave him the complaint number so he could notify his insurance company.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder with a weapon on 7th Avenue. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who was extremely uncooperative. He said he and his son pulled guns on each other. When police asked questions about the incident to get further information, he became rude and began cursing at police. He would not give his name or information nor that of his son. He was also intoxicated. Police didn't see a firearm and his son was gone upon arrival.

