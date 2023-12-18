Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY
3125 HIXON PIKE APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BESLEY, JERRIAN MONTREL
3111 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL
209 W 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101608
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)
BROWN, ZACHARY L
681 WARE LN GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
DRUGS/SCHEDULE I-VII VIOLATIONS
CAR JACKING
INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY CALL- 911 CALL
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
THEFT
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COODY, JUSTIN RAY
7356 LEE HWY, APT 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
1215 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR
1203 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE
891 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FARMER, DENISE MARIE
2637 MOSSDALE DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL
1911 S WATKINS HIXSON, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS
918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
1207 BARTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GRANADOS, KEVIN
1827 IRISH ROAD HONLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMLER, AJ CHRISTOPHER
8221 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
3420 DESTIRE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A
810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LYONS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
109 DOGWOOD TRAIL CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MAZARIEGOS DIAZ, ELVIN EVILSER
1408 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK
2463 RIDGE CIRCLE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVER, LORA KAY
9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON
9595 BOYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37400
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVE OF REVOKED
ROBINSON, THADDUS ISAIAH
4908 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROCHE, ANTHONY EDWARD
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, THALIA
2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071029
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTILLAN, ERIK
UNKNOWN SAN LUIS POTOSI CI, 78000
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE
SHEPPARD, LEONARD
3631 MORTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD
3930 CANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAVIS, CHLOIE M
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ULDI ALBERTO, MORENO SANCHEZ
2625 GLENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
3002 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
WEAVER, JOSHUA MATTHEW
902 NORTH BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT, 37350
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WINTERS, AMANDA KAY
8479 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BESLEY, JERRIAN MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROOME, ANITA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
|
|BROWN, ZACHARY L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
- SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
- DRUGS/SCHEDULE I-VII VIOLATIONS
- CAR JACKING
- INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY CALL- 911 CALL
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM
- THEFT
|
|COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COODY, JUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FARMER, DENISE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/07/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRANADOS, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LYONS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/15/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OLIVER, LORA KAY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/07/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVE OF REVOKED
|
|ROBINSON, THADDUS ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROCHE, ANTHONY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, THALIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANTILLAN, ERIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TRAVIS, CHLOIE M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ULDI ALBERTO, MORENO SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|WEAVER, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WINTERS, AMANDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|