Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY

3125 HIXON PIKE APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BESLEY, JERRIAN MONTREL

3111 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY

8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL

209 W 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101608

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)



BROWN, ZACHARY L

681 WARE LN GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS

3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON

4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- DOMESTIC

SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC

DRUGS/SCHEDULE I-VII VIOLATIONS

CAR JACKING

INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY CALL- 911 CALL

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM

THEFT



COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COODY, JUSTIN RAY

7356 LEE HWY, APT 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN

1215 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR

1203 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE

891 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FARMER, DENISE MARIE

2637 MOSSDALE DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL

1911 S WATKINS HIXSON, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO1207 BARTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)GRANADOS, KEVIN1827 IRISH ROAD HONLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREENE, ASHLEY KAY5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYHAMLER, AJ CHRISTOPHER8221 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERJACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLELANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE3420 DESTIRE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELYONS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD109 DOGWOOD TRAIL CHICKAMUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMAZARIEGOS DIAZ, ELVIN EVILSER1408 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK2463 RIDGE CIRCLE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLIVER, LORA KAY9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON9595 BOYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37400Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVE OF REVOKEDROBINSON, THADDUS ISAIAH4908 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTROCHE, ANTHONY EDWARD3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, THALIA2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071029Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANTILLAN, ERIKUNKNOWN SAN LUIS POTOSI CI, 78000Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED RAPESHEPPARD, LEONARD3631 MORTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, DARRELL BERNARD3930 CANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAVIS, CHLOIE M3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ULDI ALBERTO, MORENO SANCHEZ2625 GLENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL3002 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORWEAVER, JOSHUA MATTHEW902 NORTH BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT, 37350Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWINTERS, AMANDA KAY8479 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

