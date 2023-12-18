Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 
959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY 
3125 HIXON PIKE APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BESLEY, JERRIAN MONTREL 
3111 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY 
8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL 
209 W 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101608 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)

BROWN, ZACHARY L 
681 WARE LN GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS 
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON 
4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
DRUGS/SCHEDULE I-VII VIOLATIONS
CAR JACKING
INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY CALL- 911 CALL
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
THEFT

COLLINS, EDDIE REESE 
303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COODY, JUSTIN RAY 
7356 LEE HWY, APT 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN 
1215 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR 
1203 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE 
891 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FARMER, DENISE MARIE 
2637 MOSSDALE DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL 
1911 S WATKINS HIXSON, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS 
918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ 
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO 
1207 BARTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

GRANADOS, KEVIN 
1827 IRISH ROAD HONLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, ASHLEY KAY 
5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE 
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMLER, AJ CHRISTOPHER 
8221 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND 
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE 
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE 
3420 DESTIRE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A 
810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LYONS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
109 DOGWOOD TRAIL CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MAZARIEGOS DIAZ, ELVIN EVILSER 
1408 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK 
2463 RIDGE CIRCLE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVER, LORA KAY 
9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON 
9595 BOYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37400 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVE OF REVOKED

ROBINSON, THADDUS ISAIAH 
4908 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROCHE, ANTHONY EDWARD 
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, THALIA 
2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071029 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTILLAN, ERIK 
UNKNOWN SAN LUIS POTOSI CI, 78000 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE

SHEPPARD, LEONARD 
3631 MORTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD 
3930 CANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY 
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAVIS, CHLOIE M 
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ULDI ALBERTO, MORENO SANCHEZ 
2625 GLENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL 
3002 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

WEAVER, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
902 NORTH BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WINTERS, AMANDA KAY 
8479 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BESLEY, JERRIAN MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROOME, ANITA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
BROWN, ZACHARY L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
  • DRUGS/SCHEDULE I-VII VIOLATIONS
  • CAR JACKING
  • INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY CALL- 911 CALL
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM
  • THEFT
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COODY, JUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARMER, DENISE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/07/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GRANADOS, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LYONS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/15/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVER, LORA KAY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/07/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVE OF REVOKED
ROBINSON, THADDUS ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROCHE, ANTHONY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, THALIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTILLAN, ERIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE
SHEPPARD, LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAVIS, CHLOIE M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ULDI ALBERTO, MORENO SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
WEAVER, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WINTERS, AMANDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE




