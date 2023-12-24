Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Police Given Description Of Potential Car Thief On Quintus Loop; Suspicious Man On Cummings Highway Checked Out

  • Sunday, December 24, 2023

An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle on Quintus Loop. Upon arrival the officer met with a man who said his vehicle was parked when a white male attempted to start the vehicle with a screw driver. The man broke open the Ignition housing and broke the ignition as well. The man left on foot. The victim followed for short distance and spoke to the man. He said the man seemed inebriated in some way. He said the man stated he had left an accident nearby. Then the man went into a parking lot and tried the door on another car. He then went behind the Mapco. Police searched the area for the man but did not locate him. The victim described him as about 5'10" tall, 140 pounds, mid 20s to mid 30s, white male, wearing a black coat and Khaki pants.

* * *

An officer responded to a property damage at Sonic at 3907 Brainerd Road. The officer arrived on scene and made contact with the complainant. She identified herself as the general manager of the restaurant. She reported to the officer an unknown, black male intentionally caused damage to the store's exterior pebble-clad garbage can after business hours. The officer observed camera footage provided by her and saw the man topple the garbage can and spread the garbage from inside of it around the patio and parking lot. She has valued the damaged garbage can at $75. The footage was not strong enough to provide true identifying information.

* * *

On Brainerd Road, an officer spoke with a man who said that he was having a verbal disagreement with one of his clients and that he wanted her and her boyfriend to vacate his law firm. Police spoke with her and she agreed to leave peacefully.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle on Mayfair Avenue. Police spoke with a man who said during the night he and his wife's vehicle had been broken into and several knifes were taken from his truck along with around $280 taken between his car and his wife's. He said he had camera footage of the incident and was sent an evidence link to upload his video.

* * *

An officer responded to a Property Loss on Passenger Street. The officer spoke with a man who said that he recently purchased a 2023 Honda XR1 from a dealership who may have had the wrong address for mailing. He explained that he believes the tag was sent to his old address since he has yet to receive the tag.

* * *

At Walmart, 5764 Highway 153, a woman was caught shoplifting by employees. Employees said they did not wish to trespass her or press charges.

* * *

On Silverdale Road, a man said a person wearing jeans and a checkered shirt was walking around aimlessly on his property. Police arrived on scene and observed the described person walking away from the residence. The officer made contact with the man who identified himself and said he was just cutting through the yard. The officer informed him he is not permitted on the property and will be arrested he if trespasses again.

* * *

On Brainerd Road, an officer responded to a false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. A man reported at an unknown time, he and his mother-in-law had $2,500.15 stolen from their joint First Tn bank account. The wired transaction details show as follows: "Apple Card". He is following up with his bank regarding this as well. This is being forwarded to the Fraud Unit.

* * *

An officer responded to vandalism on Tunnel Boulevard. The officer spoke to a man regarding damage done to his vehicle. The man stated between 2 and 4, all four tires on his white Chevy sedan had been slashed. There was no suspect information and he estimated the damage to cost approximately $280.00.

* * *

On Emma Kate Drive, an officer responded to multiple complaints of gunfire. Police arrived and canvased the area. Police were unable to locate any shell casings or property damage. No suspect vehicle has been provided to Police at this time.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder on Lee Highway. A man called saying there was a disorder between him and staff. When the officer arrived, he spoke with the acting GM. She said a man was stating racial slurs to staff and making them uncomfortable. She said she would like him trespassed from the property. The officer explained to him that he was trespassed and had an hour to get his property together and leave. He said he understood.

* * *

An officer reported to an incident on Cummings Highway. Upon arrival police spoke with complainant, a woman who said there was a man who entered the business acting suspicious. She said he was hanging around outside of the business and appeared to be looking for cameras. The man had also been asking strange questions about the employees' personal lives and about police response in the area. She pointed out the man had crossed the street in his vehicle and was currently sitting at a nearby hotel. Police made contact with the man and identified him. He denied asking any strange questions and said he was just getting some beverages. Police placed the address on the Watch List due to the suspicious activity.

