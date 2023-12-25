Dr. Ray Fox Pens His Fond Memories Of The Mountain Opry Into New Book

Dr. Ray Fox Fletcher Bright and Dalton Roberts Frank McDonald of the Dismembered Tennesseans New book on the Mountain Opry Randy Franks and Jimmy Gibbins Ray Fox, Bob Douglas and Ken Holloway Previous Next

The lights at the Mountain Opry on Walden’s Ridge went dark March 20, 2020, because of COVID but the free weekly show left so many memories among performers and fans alike. Dr. Ray P. Fox was dean of admissions at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga for several decades, but on Friday nights Dr. Fox would be seen at the Mountain Opry playing the upright bass with the Mountaineers bluegrass band.

Dr. Fox has written a new book entitled “The Mountain Opry,” an unforgettable journey through his memoir, and it’s available from Amazon.

In September, 1979, a board of directors was formed to oversee the weekly shows. Dr. Fox said J.J. Hillis, a Signal Mountain barber, Wesley Jackson with TVA, businesswoman Dee Gebarowski, hardware executive Ken Holloway and himself formed a board of directors to oversee the weekly shows.

The retired UTC educator says the book, which has been in the making for two years, paints a vivid picture of the local Opry’s walls that became home for dreams, laughter, and hours of bluegrass and folk music.

Dr. Fox said he decided to write the book to preserve some of the shows' many memories for generations to come.

He said, “In the early days my late wife Betty was as excited about the Mountain Opry as I was. She encouraged me to develop the vision and stay the course; it was good advice.”

Dr. Fox said, “We can never forget the dozens of performances by friends like Hamilton County Executive Dalton Roberts, Hall of Fame Fiddler Bob Douglas, the Dismembered Tennesseans, fiddler Wally Bryson, banjo player Brian Blaylock, The Earls Girls, Mountaineers and dozens more.

Dr. Fox had to step down from the board in early 2000 because of family health issues, but said Mr. Holloway and his wife Thelma continued the weekly shows until COVID came along.

Dr. Fox said the Opry’s fame spread thanks to news stories on national television and the performances attracted visitors from countries around the world.

“We were featured on the Today show and ABC World News Tonight with Peter Jennings. Guests came from all over the United States to enjoy the Mountain Opry - it was something very different. Many UTC students visited the Mountain Opry, one said he liked the price,” said Dr. Fox.

“I was very proud of what started out as a weekly experiment and lasted so long. A lot of people found out about the Mountain Opry through radio and TV broadcasts that took the shows into thousands of homes,” said Dr. Fox.

He said, “The performances were always free and no one was paid although we passed the hat to help with expenses. The visitors were very generous.

Dr. Fox said the new Mountain Opry continues today with monthly shows on Signal Mountain under the direction of Mike Harvey. The next performance is Saturday at 2815 Anderson Pike. Entertainers include Mountain Cove Bluegrass and the Mountain City Grass.

Dr. Fox said, “In the history of the Mountain Opry, this book stresses bluegrass music as an important cultural heritage and I want to foster its continued growth and appreciation.”

Dr. Fox called the Mountain Opry “a remarkable slice of Americana, and a very very special time of my life.”