GBI Investigating Officer Involved Fatal Shooting Of Murder Suspect At Summerville, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of InvestigationI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chattooga County after a request from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, police were attempting to apprehend a suspect in a murder investigation. John Wayne Siffles, 44, of Summerville, Ga., was wanted in the death of a woman whose body was found in Chattoogaville, Ga., earlier that day.

Preliminary information indicates that the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force (LMDTF), Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Summerville Police Department executed a search warrant on Siffles’ home located in the 400 block of Highland Ave., Summerville.

When LMDTF agents entered the home, agents saw Siffles with a knife. Siffles was given numerous verbal commands to drop the knife, and police deployed a Taser. Siffles refused to drop the knife. Siffles charged the agents with the knife and was shot multiple times. Siffles received immediate medical care and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Siffles.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. When the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Chattooga County District Attorney’s Office for review.