Police Seeking Info On Person Believed To Be Related To Shooting At Market And MLK Bus Stop

Chattanooga Police are asking for assistance with identifying a person related to the shooting in the 900 block of Market Street.
Police said, "If you can identify the person in the photos, know their location, or have any information about them, call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.
"Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You can remain anonymous and no one will ever know you provided the information about this incident."
At 5:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 900 block of Market Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a non-life threatening injury.
Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.
The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was standing around the bus stop when the suspect walked up behind him and shot. The suspect walked away prior to police arrival. Investigators are working to learn more details about the incident and identify the suspect.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.