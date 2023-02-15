Legraine Poston Charged In Killing At College Hill Courts

Two people were shot at College Hill Courts on Tuesday afternoon and one died from multiple gunshots. Police have charged Legraine Poston, 33, with criminal homicide, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and two gun charges.

At 4:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 710 W. 12th St.



P olice located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



A 27-year-old woman shot at this same location was also taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.



Police were told the suspect fled the scene in a Honda SUV. The SUV was later located by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Interstate 24 as it traveled westbound.



Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into police custody. Poston was the front seat passenger.

The woman who was shot said on Sunday there was an altercation between Poston and his girlfriend at 710 W. 12th St. She said Keyes told Poston he should apologize, which made Poston angry.

Police said video showed Keyes walk over to Poston and get in a discussion, then they got into an altercation. Poston then went to a silver Honda Pilot and retrieved a gun. He then began firing at Keyes and then the woman. He later fired more shots at Keyes.

The woman who was shot picked Poston out of a lineup.

Poston was not supposed to be carrying a gun since he had two prior felony convictions - for attempted aggravated burglary in 2011 and aggravated robbery in 2014.