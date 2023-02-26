Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

5487 DAYTON BLVD Chattanooga, 374151414

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN

7728 N DENT RD Hixson, 373432215

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN

647 CARTER AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT

8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSSESSION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONCHISOLM, RALPH H2503 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONRY, AMANDA EVELYN300 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156235Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY2417 HICKERY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373976617Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, SHELLY LYNN1325 MAYFIELD LN HIXSON, 373433910Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES1160 FOREST PLAZA CIR HIXSON, 373435020Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)GRAY, BEVERLY ANN133 BROWNSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIGRAY, MATTHEW ERIC9408 HACKBERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 373798860Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEGREAVES CAMINO, MANUEL STEBAN2007 CAROL ST RINGGOLD, 307413817Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHALL, MADISON PAIGE1111 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYHARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL9534 HOMEWOOD CIRCLE HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULJONES, CYNTHIA D647 CARTER AVENUE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALINDER, TAURIAN T401 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ VICENTE, ANGEL EMIGDIO4015 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCBEE, REBEKAH DANIELLE5543 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638756Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCCARTER, KELLY RENEE113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARMCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 373431309Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCOY, APRIL DAVETTE4925 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102128Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCMILLAN, JUSTUS X10305 SOVEREIGN POINTE DR SODDY DAISY, 373793880Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEMIDDLEBROOKS, ASHAANTI2131 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE2444 B4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMYNATT, JOHN ADDISON110 TREEMONT ST APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENICKELS, TIMOTHY SCOTTHOMELESS/727 EAST 11TH STREET SRPINGFIELD, 45504Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPERDUE, FREDDRICK CALVIN6212 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163205Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETSCHUL, KAYLA DANE1215 SAN HSI DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY519 CRANBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTPRESLEY, JOHN DAVID8543 STACK ROCK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PREST, CASSANDRA DAWN4740 NORCROSS RD APT D HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAINS, AUTUMN COURTNEY1906 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307424125Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY5943 AMBER VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTEELE, ETHAN KALE5443 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUBBS, THOMAS JAMES5614 TALLANT RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE2610 HOPE VALLEY TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374215054Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEVANSICKLE, KENDALL LANE540 MYBRIDGE WAY MARYVILLE, 37803Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE3305 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071522Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWINTERS, WENDY K5943 AMBER VAZLLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374151306Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/29/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/08/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON CHISOLM, RALPH H

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/25/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDERO, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

