Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
5487 DAYTON BLVD Chattanooga, 374151414
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN
7728 N DENT RD Hixson, 373432215
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN
647 CARTER AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT
8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CHISOLM, RALPH H
2503 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN
300 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156235
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2417 HICKERY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373976617
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, SHELLY LYNN
1325 MAYFIELD LN HIXSON, 373433910
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES
1160 FOREST PLAZA CIR HIXSON, 373435020
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
GRAY, BEVERLY ANN
133 BROWNSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
9408 HACKBERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 373798860
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
GREAVES CAMINO, MANUEL STEBAN
2007 CAROL ST RINGGOLD, 307413817
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, MADISON PAIGE
1111 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
9534 HOMEWOOD CIRCLE HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
JONES, CYNTHIA D
647 CARTER AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LINDER, TAURIAN T
401 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ VICENTE, ANGEL EMIGDIO
4015 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCBEE, REBEKAH DANIELLE
5543 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638756
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR
1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE
914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 373431309
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCOY, APRIL DAVETTE
4925 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102128
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCMILLAN, JUSTUS X
10305 SOVEREIGN POINTE DR SODDY DAISY, 373793880
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
MIDDLEBROOKS, ASHAANTI
2131 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE
2444 B4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MYNATT, JOHN ADDISON
110 TREEMONT ST APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NICKELS, TIMOTHY SCOTT
HOMELESS/727 EAST 11TH STREET SRPINGFIELD, 45504
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PERDUE, FREDDRICK CALVIN
6212 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163205
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETSCHUL, KAYLA DANE
1215 SAN HSI DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
519 CRANBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID
8543 STACK ROCK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PREST, CASSANDRA DAWN
4740 NORCROSS RD APT D HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAINS, AUTUMN COURTNEY
1906 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307424125
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
5943 AMBER VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEELE, ETHAN KALE
5443 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUBBS, THOMAS JAMES
5614 TALLANT RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE
2610 HOPE VALLEY TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374215054
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
VANSICKLE, KENDALL LANE
540 MYBRIDGE WAY MARYVILLE, 37803
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE
3305 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071522
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WINTERS, WENDY K
5943 AMBER VAZLLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374151306
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|CHISOLM, RALPH H
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
|
|GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|GREAVES CAMINO, MANUEL STEBAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HALL, MADISON PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
|
|JONES, CYNTHIA D
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KEW, OLIVER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LINDER, TAURIAN T
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ VICENTE, ANGEL EMIGDIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCMILLAN, JUSTUS X
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, ASHAANTI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MYNATT, JOHN ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NICKELS, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PETSCHUL, KAYLA DANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PREST, CASSANDRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
|
|SCRIVENS, HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STEELE, ETHAN KALE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|VANSICKLE, KENDALL LANE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/12/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WASHINGTON, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WINTERS, WENDY K
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|