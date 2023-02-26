Latest Headlines

  Sunday, February 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 
5487 DAYTON BLVD Chattanooga, 374151414 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN 
7728 N DENT RD Hixson, 373432215 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN 
647 CARTER AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA 
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT 
8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

CHISOLM, RALPH H 
2503 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN 
300 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156235 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE 
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
2417 HICKERY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373976617 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, SHELLY LYNN 
1325 MAYFIELD LN HIXSON, 373433910 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES 
1160 FOREST PLAZA CIR HIXSON, 373435020 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

GRAY, BEVERLY ANN 
133 BROWNSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
9408 HACKBERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 373798860 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

GREAVES CAMINO, MANUEL STEBAN 
2007 CAROL ST RINGGOLD, 307413817 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HALL, MADISON PAIGE 
1111 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL 
9534 HOMEWOOD CIRCLE HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

JONES, CYNTHIA D 
647 CARTER AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LINDER, TAURIAN T 
401 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ VICENTE, ANGEL EMIGDIO 
4015 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCBEE, REBEKAH DANIELLE 
5543 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638756 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE 
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR 
1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE 
914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 373431309 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCOY, APRIL DAVETTE 
4925 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102128 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCMILLAN, JUSTUS X 
10305 SOVEREIGN POINTE DR SODDY DAISY, 373793880 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

MIDDLEBROOKS, ASHAANTI 
2131 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE 
2444 B4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MYNATT, JOHN ADDISON 
110 TREEMONT ST APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NICKELS, TIMOTHY SCOTT 
HOMELESS/727 EAST 11TH STREET SRPINGFIELD, 45504 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PERDUE, FREDDRICK CALVIN 
6212 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163205 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETSCHUL, KAYLA DANE 
1215 SAN HSI DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY 
519 CRANBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID 
8543 STACK ROCK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PREST, CASSANDRA DAWN 
4740 NORCROSS RD APT D HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAINS, AUTUMN COURTNEY 
1906 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307424125 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 
227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
5943 AMBER VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEELE, ETHAN KALE 
5443 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUBBS, THOMAS JAMES 
5614 TALLANT RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE 
2610 HOPE VALLEY TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374215054 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

VANSICKLE, KENDALL LANE 
540 MYBRIDGE WAY MARYVILLE, 37803 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE 
3305 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071522 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WINTERS, WENDY K 
5943 AMBER VAZLLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374151306 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASSELL, DANIEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CHISOLM, RALPH H
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, MICHAEL HAYES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
GREAVES CAMINO, MANUEL STEBAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, MADISON PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
JONES, CYNTHIA D
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KEW, OLIVER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDER, TAURIAN T
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ VICENTE, ANGEL EMIGDIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCMILLAN, JUSTUS X
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
MIDDLEBROOKS, ASHAANTI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MYNATT, JOHN ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NICKELS, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PETSCHUL, KAYLA DANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PREST, CASSANDRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
SCRIVENS, HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEELE, ETHAN KALE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
VANSICKLE, KENDALL LANE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/12/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WASHINGTON, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WINTERS, WENDY K
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




