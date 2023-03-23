Big Ridge Elementary School Closed Friday Due To Illness-Related Absences

Big Ridge Elementary School will be closed on Friday, due to a high rate of illness-related absences among students and staff. Approximately 21% of students and 30% of staff are currently affected.

During the time the school is closed, custodial crews will clean the facility using their disinfecting protocols to prepare for the return of students and staff next week.



SACC will be open on Friday. Students attending SACC should bring their lunch since the cafeteria will be closed.



Officials said, "We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take steps to protect the wellbeing of our Big Ridge students and staff."

