Latest Headlines

25 Sheets Of Plywood Stolen From Construction Site - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, March 24, 2023

25 sheets of plywood were reported stolen overnight from a construction site in the developing Barnsley Park neighborhood.

A business alarm was accidentally activated in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with being in possession of a stolen license plate.

Officers responded to the Jack’s Family Restaurant after receiving information that a fight was about to happen. One individual had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The altercation was verbal only.

A resident in the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road called police to keep the peace in regards to an individual coming to their home to retrieve their property.

A two-car crash was reported in the 9400 block of David Smith Lane.

A two-car crash was reported in the 9500 block of Apison Pike.

Police were called to a home in the 5800 block of Berdene Circle for an unwanted person. No one was at the home when police arrived.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the parking lot of the Collegedale Credit Union.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a disorder involving a weapon that started on Pine Ridge Road and ended at Collegedale City Hall.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant and a bond revocation warrant from a drug charge.

A resident called police to address a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of Pine Circle. The owner was located and advised that the no parking signs were for the entire length of Pine Circle.

Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and warrants were obtained.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a previous drug paraphernalia charge.

A business alarm was activated at a chiropractor office in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 6000 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road resulted in the driver’s arrest on Hamilton County warrants for theft and forgery. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from a previous driving on a suspended license charge. They were transported to the jail.


