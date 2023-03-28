Steve Crump Leaving 10th District DA Post Effective July 16 To Become Executive Director Of DA Conference

Steve Crump, longtime 10th District district attorney, said his last day on the job will be July 15.

The next day he becomes executive director of the state District Attorney's Conference.

He agreed to take the post in Nashville after being elected by members of the Conference.

It will be up to Governor Bill Lee to name an interim 10th District DA.

DA Crump said he will be meeting with the governor soon to discuss the transition.

The election for a new district attorney will be next year with the primary in March and the general election in August.

DA Crump said he is making the move "with mixed emotions." He said, "One of the great honors of my life was being elected by my neighbors to serve them as district attorney."

The district includes Monroe, McMinn, Polk and Bradley counties.

DA Crump said he will be moving to Nashville, but will keep a home in Bradley County with plans to retire there.