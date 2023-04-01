Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, JAYLEN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROWN, CALEB CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/12/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DERAMUS, JASON CORD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|EDWARD TRAVILLIAN, PAYTON RILEY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FAIN, GARY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERZNER, KALEB KADE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/16/2003
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LIAS, ALIJAH L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOWRY, JACOB L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LUCKEY, KEVIN D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MENDEZ, ESTRELLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
|
|MENDEZ GABRIEL, MIQUEAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MORRISON, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POE, BRIAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/18/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, ERIC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SUKHANOV, VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|WOMACK, JASON LYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
|