Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, April 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JAYLEN WILLIAM 
7949 TROUT LILY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BONNER, KENYA LASHA 
449 ROBESON ST RIPLEY, 38063 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, CALEB CONRAD 
9177 WHITE ASH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CLINTON, EVAN WADE 
4248 KENTON DRIVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE 
148 GATES ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DERAMUS, JASON CORD 
1880 GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EDWARD TRAVILLIAN, PAYTON RILEY 
2979 DOT CREST DR DALTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

FAIN, GARY ALLEN 
8100 AYTES LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, BRANDY FAY 
3417 7TH AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 30749 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HERZNER, KALEB KADE 
930 DOUGLAS ST 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY 
3870 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIAS, ALIJAH L 
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 540A CHATTANOOGA, 370862001 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOWRY, JACOB L 
1072 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

LUCKEY, KEVIN D 
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 540D CHATTANOOGA, 374034350 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MENDEZ, ESTRELLA 
2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)

MENDEZ GABRIEL, MIQUEAS 
1800 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MORRISON, AMANDA LYNN 
4209 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEELY, BRYAN EUGENE 
9057 HOOPER HOLLOW HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL 
314 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POE, BRIAN TANNER 
11153 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 373364038 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN 
1660 LEE HWY #210 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO 
5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, ERIC ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053528 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUKHANOV, VICTORIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

WOMACK, JASON LYLE 
7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE 
100 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JAYLEN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, CALEB CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/12/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DERAMUS, JASON CORD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EDWARD TRAVILLIAN, PAYTON RILEY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FAIN, GARY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERZNER, KALEB KADE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/16/2003
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIAS, ALIJAH L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOWRY, JACOB L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
LUCKEY, KEVIN D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MENDEZ, ESTRELLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
MENDEZ GABRIEL, MIQUEAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MORRISON, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POE, BRIAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/18/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, ERIC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUKHANOV, VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
WOMACK, JASON LYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

