Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JAYLEN WILLIAM

7949 TROUT LILY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BONNER, KENYA LASHA

449 ROBESON ST RIPLEY, 38063

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN, CALEB CONRAD

9177 WHITE ASH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CLINTON, EVAN WADE

4248 KENTON DRIVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE

148 GATES ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDERAMUS, JASON CORD1880 GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONEDWARD TRAVILLIAN, PAYTON RILEY2979 DOT CREST DR DALTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTFAIN, GARY ALLEN8100 AYTES LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTGARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, BRANDY FAY3417 7TH AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 30749Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHERZNER, KALEB KADE930 DOUGLAS ST 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSHUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY3870 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIAS, ALIJAH L930 DOUGLAS ST APT 540A CHATTANOOGA, 370862001Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOWRY, JACOB L1072 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDLUCKEY, KEVIN D930 DOUGLAS ST APT 540D CHATTANOOGA, 374034350Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMENDEZ, ESTRELLA2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)MENDEZ GABRIEL, MIQUEAS1800 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMORRISON, AMANDA LYNN4209 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNEELY, BRYAN EUGENE9057 HOOPER HOLLOW HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL314 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOE, BRIAN TANNER11153 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 373364038Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN1660 LEE HWY #210 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTEWART, RICKY DEALNDO5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONE, ERIC ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053528Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUKHANOV, VICTORIAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)WOMACK, JASON LYLE7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $500WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE100 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JAYLEN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWN, CALEB CONRAD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/12/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COTTON, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DERAMUS, JASON CORD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/21/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION EDWARD TRAVILLIAN, PAYTON RILEY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/14/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FAIN, GARY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/06/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERZNER, KALEB KADE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/16/2003

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LIAS, ALIJAH L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA