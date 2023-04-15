Several Mary Walker Towers Apartments Receive Water Damage After Kitchen Fire Is Extinguished

Chattanooga Fire Department companies responded at 3:35 p.m. to 2505 Market Street (Mary Walker Towers) on a reported apartment fire.

Upon investigation, the first arriving company found that the fire was in the kitchen of the affected apartment and had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Several apartment units received water damage.

Quint #1, Squad #1, Ladder #1, Ladder #5, Squad #20, Quint #14, Battalion #1 and HCEMS responded.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Chattanooga Housing Authority is assisting the residents affected.