Fire Breaks Out In Paint Booth Area At RoadTec/Astec On Manufacturers Road

  • Sunday, April 2, 2023
photo by CFD

A fire broke out at RoadTec/Astec on Manufacturers Road on Sunday morning.

Fire officials said it was in the paint booth area.

The call came out right at shift change at 6:58 a.m.

Once on the scene, fire officials learned that all employees had safely evacuated the structure. The fire was contained to the blast media hopper.

Due to the possibility of a flashover into the ductwork, firefighters checked for any rooftop extension. None was found.

Engine 12, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Quint 17, Quint 10, Quint 14, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 responded, along with Hamilton County EMS and CPD.

There were no injuries.

photo by CFD
