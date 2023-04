Amber Reed has been identified as the deceased pedestrian in yesterday's crash at Volkswagen. Reed died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

A second victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a third was treated and released.

Jason Thornton was identified as the driver in the collision. He was charged and arrested for vehicular homicide by recklessness, failure to operate with due care, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, and speeding.