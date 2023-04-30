Latest Headlines

Driver In Tragic VW Accident Says He Must Have Fallen Asleep; Amber Reed Was Person Killed In Saturday Incident; Jason Thornton Is Arrested

  • Sunday, April 30, 2023
Jason Wayne Thornton
Jason Wayne Thornton

The Volkswagen employee who plowed into three fellow VW workers, killing one and critically injuring another, said he must have fallen asleep.

Jason Wayne Thornton, 37, of Rolling Meadow Way, Cleveland, Tn., was identified as the driver in the collision. He was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, failure to operate with due care, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, and speeding.

Amber Reed, 37, has been identified as the deceased pedestrian in Saturday's crash at the Volkswagen plant at the Enterprise South Industrial Park. Ms. Reed died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

Thornton said he was traveling around some trailers going toward the paint shop where he worked. He said he "doesn't recall what happened, but he must have fallen asleep."

He said he had been dozing off and should have pulled over.

Thornton said he remembered objects hitting his car and window. He said he stopped and got out to see what happened.

Witnesses said a black VW sedan was traveling fast and not stopping. They said the vehicle swerved and struck pedestrians.

Police said there was no evidence that braking occurred prior to impact. They said the Thornton vehicle left the lane of travel some 400 feet prior to hitting the pedestrians.

A female employee was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. She remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A male employee was treated and released.

The plant was closed for the remainder of the day after the tragedy.

