Dalton Fire Department Warns Of Business Posing As Fire Department Partner

The Dalton Fire Department was informed by concerned local businesses that a fire services company has been using pushy sales tactics to imply that they have been contracted to perform fire safety inspections or checks of fire extinguishers or other equipment at the direction of the Dalton Fire Department. This is not the case.

The Dalton Fire Department does not use any third-party companies to perform fire inspections on its behalf. Anyone performing fire safety inspections or any other services on behalf of the fire department will be easily identifiable wearing a Dalton Fire Department uniform.

If your business is contacted, do not have the inspection performed. Also if you are contacted by this company or if you have been in the past, please contact DFD Fire Marshal Matt Daniel at 706 529-7486 so that the DFD and Dalton Police Department can investigate.



If you have questions about your fire extinguishers or other fire safety equipment, the DFD recommends contacting the company that installed or maintains that equipment. You can also contact the fire department at 706 278-7363.