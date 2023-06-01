Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Family Disputing Charges By HES That 2 Labs Killed A Horse

  • Thursday, June 1, 2023

A Soddy Daisy family is disputing charges by the Humane Society that their two silver Labrador retrievers killed a horse.

The family said David Carl Bennett, 66, of 584 Quiet Trail, was first told to tear up a court citation, then was booked on a charge of allowing dogs to run at large.

An email request was sent to HES for comment.

The HES citation said the Bennetts' silver Labs, named Walter and Huey, were allowed to roam in an incident on March 17. A complaint says at around 1 p.m. the dogs went over to 613 Coleman Cemetery Road.

The report says they "began chasing a horse and getting the horse down and injuring a horse to the point of having to be euthanized."

Mr. Bennett's wife, Patty, said, "We are guilty of letting the dogs get out of their pen, but I'll never believe those pups killed a horse."

She said on the day of the incident that officer Joe Green of the HES came to their door along with the horse owner, who is a nearby neighbor.

Mrs. Bennett said they went with them to the neighbor's pasture. She said the horse, which she said was standing, "was so torn up that I cried. It was pathetic."

She said the neighbor said he found the injured horse with the dogs nearby. He took a picture of the dogs and the horse.

Mrs. Bennett said the horse was around 30 years old and the Labs around 15 months at the time.

Mrs. Bennett said she believes the injuries were caused by coyotes that she said are very prevalent in the rural area where they live. She said, "They are very, very populated here at the foot of the mountain. They will come up in your front yard."

She said that day her husband was given a citation to court. She said later officer Green and another individual came to their home and told her husband to "tear up" the citation. She said the officer at the time agreed that it was not likely the injuries had been caused by the dogs.

However, she said earlier this week her husband got a call from a deputy saying there was a warrant out for his arrest. Mr. Bennett then went to the Silverdale Jail to get booked. He spent 12 and a half hours in jail and then had to pay to bond out.

He is due in General Sessions Court on June 5.

Judge Larry Ables placed him under a $500 bond.

