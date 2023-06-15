Latest Headlines

Developers Of $2 Billion Bend Project Ready To Start When TIF In Place

  • Thursday, June 15, 2023

Developers of a $2 billion project at the former Alstom site on the Tennessee River said they are ready to get started on phase 1 with permits already in place and detailed drawings in hand.

Urban Story Ventures is awaiting decisions by the City Council and County Commission on a $115 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to pay for a chunk of the infrastructure at the 25-block site. The two bodies are first being asked to give the go ahead for a feasibility study on the project at the site called The Bend.

The City Council and County Commission will then be asked to approve the 20-year TIF.

Brad Shumpert, of Urban Story Ventures, said the first phase will include an extension of Main Street to the river, with an 11-story building and a hotel to be erected along the new route.

Another section will include a canal water feature, a second hotel, and a variety of residential and stores, including a grocery and pharmacy.

The overall project includes 1.2 million square feet of retail space and 205,000 square feet for medical offices. There are 1,500 residential units planned.

Mr. Shumpert said there will be nine acres of green space along the river as part of a total 14 acres of parks.

Sections of the Riverwalk will be shifted closer to the river after the group was able to buy three acres from ADM and property from the railroad.

The site includes three miles of new roads, five miles of infrastructure, over 700 trees, nearly 500 street lights and an elaborate new street grid designed by the Dover, Kohl firm.

An indoor/outdoor entertainment venue will be the largest in the city, it was stated.

The layout includes Belgian pavers at intersections.

Before starting the flurry of construction, 1.5 million square feet of concrete must be removed.

Developer Jimmy White said the huge undertaking "is bigger than us," so he called on the city and county for help.

He said, "We could have lined the river with townhouses, but that is not what we are about."

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/16/2023
Chattanooga Area Swim League
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/15/2023
Ooltewah Stays Unbeaten In Summer Swim League
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/15/2023
School Board Members Blast County Move To Reduce School Budget By $6 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Developers Of $2 Billion Bend Project Ready To Start When TIF In Place
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE 601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 300000000 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... more

School Board Members Blast County Move To Reduce School Budget By $6 Million
  • 6/15/2023

Members of the County Commission on Thursday night blasted a move from the county not to approve the school budget as submitted, but to pull out $6 million that had been slated for deferred maintenance. ... more

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning
  • 6/15/2023

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 9:24 a.m. on Thursday to a reported residential fire at 8926 Lovell Road in the Dallas Bay community. Units arrived on scene in minutes ... more

Breaking News
Chris McCollough Named County Auditor
Chris McCollough Named County Auditor
  • 6/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/15/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 6/15/2023
Resident Convinced To Invest $50,000 In Crypto Currency - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/15/2023
Police Blotter: Truck Smashes Into Back Door At Dairy Queen; Disorderly Man Disrupts Patients In Waiting Area
  • 6/15/2023
Opinion
Now I'm A Southside Stadium Fan
  • 6/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Signal Mountain Residents Need to Think Again
  • 6/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Political Humor
Jerry Summers: Political Humor
  • 6/15/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Sports
Trash Pandas Snap Lookouts Win Streak
  • 6/15/2023
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
  • 6/14/2023
Hinds Walk-Off In The 10th Leads Lookouts To 4-3 Win
  • 6/13/2023
Mocs Tennis Signs Sewanee Transfer Alice Hall
  • 6/14/2023
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
  • 6/14/2023
Happenings
Women Of Distinction Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2023 Honorees, Celebrates 40th Anniversary
  • 6/15/2023
John Shearer: Engineers Club Gets Sneak Peek At Tivoli’s Future And Past
  • 6/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
  • 6/15/2023
Upcoming Special Events Include Riverfront Nights, Summerween, Triathlon, Sip N Que
  • 6/15/2023
Jane Kaylor Receives DAR Woman In American History Award
Jane Kaylor Receives DAR Woman In American History Award
  • 6/15/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/15/2023
Cumulus, KZ-106 & HES Host 2nd Annual "Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon" To Celebrate Kelly McCoy
  • 6/15/2023
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
  • 6/16/2023
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Opinion
Now I'm A Southside Stadium Fan
  • 6/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Signal Mountain Residents Need to Think Again
  • 6/15/2023
Dining
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Indigo Cafe Brings Fresh Mediterranean Dining To Downtown Cleveland
Indigo Cafe Brings Fresh Mediterranean Dining To Downtown Cleveland
  • 6/15/2023
Kay's Tavern On Bonny Oaks Drive Is Expanding
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Unum VP Matt Royal Says Pandemic Changed Company’s Work Environment
  • 6/15/2023
Transport Enterprise Leasing Affirms Commitment To Diversity With Help Of Former NFL Player Rennie Curran
Transport Enterprise Leasing Affirms Commitment To Diversity With Help Of Former NFL Player Rennie Curran
  • 6/15/2023
Happy Feet International Set To Host Hundreds Of Dealers For Annual Chattavegas Flooring Show
Happy Feet International Set To Host Hundreds Of Dealers For Annual Chattavegas Flooring Show
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/14/2023
Student Scene
4 Students Complete NCCER Construction Core Fast-Track Program At CSCC
4 Students Complete NCCER Construction Core Fast-Track Program At CSCC
  • 6/15/2023
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For The Fall Semester
  • 6/14/2023
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
  • 6/13/2023
Living Well
Cempa Community Care To Open Organization’s First Dental Clinic, Expanding Access To Dental Services
Cempa Community Care To Open Organization’s First Dental Clinic, Expanding Access To Dental Services
  • 6/14/2023
RAM Seeks Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In East Ridge
  • 6/13/2023
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
  • 6/13/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Outdoors
TWRA, TBI, DAG Investigate Alleged Employee Misconduct
  • 6/15/2023
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
MGHC 3rd Saturday Gardening Class Is "Lewis & Clark Plant Discoveries" June 17
MGHC 3rd Saturday Gardening Class Is "Lewis & Clark Plant Discoveries" June 17
  • 6/13/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
  • 6/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
  • 6/15/2023
"Jesus Loves His Father" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/14/2023
Obituaries
Darrell Levonne Nelson-Steele
Darrell Levonne Nelson-Steele
  • 6/15/2023
Barbara Kerr Gennoe
Barbara Kerr Gennoe
  • 6/15/2023
Carl Halm Doeden
Carl Halm Doeden
  • 6/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Moreno-Rodriguez, Maria DeJesus (Dalton)
Moreno-Rodriguez, Maria DeJesus (Dalton)
  • 6/15/2023
Osborn, Billie Ann Wilson (Dalton)
Osborn, Billie Ann Wilson (Dalton)
  • 6/15/2023
Vanderpool, Jackie Lee (Spring City)
Vanderpool, Jackie Lee (Spring City)
  • 6/15/2023