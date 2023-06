Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ASKEW, JEFFERY RAY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/22/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BELL, JAMAL QUANELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/01/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE) BOYLAN, AMANDA N

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BUNCH, ADAM CHRISTUS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COVARRUBIAS-OLIVA, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/06/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE FAVORS, ZAVIER DAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING FIREARM WITH I

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONN (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSIING A FIREARM WITH FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

GORDON, TYLIN M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAY, JEFFERY REID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JANKOVIAK, ASHLE M

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS JOHNS, ISAAC SETH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/13/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/25/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCCULLOUGH, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/22/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MEGARIS, DONALD EVAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MOSS, EDWARD MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT NEDOFF, ROBIN R

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PARMELEE, ERIC JASON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/30/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURLARY OF AN AUTO )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SENKOVICH, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JAMIE MAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

ABUSE OF CORPSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TARTER, MICHAEL ERIC

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/31/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/24/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE THOMAS, TYERICE M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TWITTY, COREY DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY