UTC’s Dr. Yancy Freeman To Be Recommended As Next Chancellor Of UT Martin

Dr. Yancy Freeman, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs, will be recommended by UT System President Randy Boyd to the UT Board of Trustees as the next chancellor of UT Martin.The UT Board of Trustees will consider the recommendation at a special meeting at 8:45 a.m. EDT on Friday. Pending board approval, Dr. Freeman’s first day at UT Martin will be Aug. 9.“This is exciting news for the Freeman family, the UTM campus and community and all of us at UTC,” UTC Chancellor Steven R.Angle said. “I believe that President Boyd has made an inspired choice, and I look forward to working with Chancellor Freeman in his new capacity.“Of course, Yancy’s departure also leaves a tremendous legacy—and a big gap to fill—here in Chattanooga. He is a three-time UTC alumnus and has been in some way affiliated with us for over three decades. While his move to Martin is in many ways a return to his West Tennessee roots, Yancy and his family have meant a great deal to our campus and our community over many years. I have enjoyed working with Yancy and will miss him.”Dr. Freeman is a 1987 graduate of Memphis Central High School and the recipient of a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate in learning and leadership from UTC. He began working for the University after earning his undergraduate degree in 1992.His wife, Rafielle, is an alumna of UT Martin.“From my arrival as a first-gen undergraduate on campus more than 30 years ago to being entrusted with responsibility as a member of administration, UTC is the place where I’ve had opportunity after opportunity to succeed and grow,” Dr. Freeman said. “I am grateful to have had opportunities to make an impact at UTC; for warm relationships with countless students over the years; and for all that my time at UTC has helped prepare me to assume this new role at UT Martin.“Chattanooga has been home for longer than anywhere else I’ve lived, and leaving Chattanooga and UTC, physically, will be tough; but this University and this city will always hold a special place in my heart and with my family.”Chancellor Angle has appointed Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Jerold Hale to chair the search committee to fill the position being vacated by Freeman. The search committee will work closely with an external recruiting firm to initiate an immediate search for a permanent successor.“As we prepare to sustain and build upon the momentum that Dr. Freeman has helped to create here in Chattanooga, we will move with a sense of strategic urgency to identify our next vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs,” Angle said. “I will be appointing an interim vice chancellor for EMSA in the next one to two weeks.”Dr. Freeman currently serves on the board of the Public Education Foundation of Chattanooga and has previously served as a member of 100 Black Men of Chattanooga and on the boards of Chattanooga Christian School and Youth YMCA Leadership Council. He was named a 2018 Top 30 Influential Leader in Chattanooga by City Scope Magazine, and he holds active memberships within several honor societies, including Golden Key, Alpha Society and Phi Eta Sigma. He is a 2020 UT System Executive Leadership Institute graduate.At UT Martin, Dr. Freeman will succeed former Chancellor Keith Carver, who moved to senior vice chancellor/senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture earlier in the year.