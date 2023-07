Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 17-23:

LAY STEPHEN KYLE W/M 35 -- OFFICER DELACRUZ RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

HEATH BRANDY LEANN W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

DEBORD TREVOR KAIN W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

QUARLES MISTY APRIL W/F 38 MISD OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT

AVANS BRYAN JONATHAN W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PAYNE JACKLYN NICOLE W/M 39 -- OFFICER DEAL RETURN FROM COURT

ELLIS JOHN CHRISTOPHER W/M 45 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

SANDOVAL JASON NMN H/M 35 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO THEFT BY TAKING (M), DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS

EDWARDS DAKOTA ALLEN W/M 29 -- -- RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

COLLINS ANDREW ALTON W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JOHNSON DESTINY GAGE W/F 27 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CRAIG ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

CLUCK BARRY LYNN W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

WALKER DERRICK JUSTIN W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER MILLR PROBATION VIOLATION

PITYER JENNIFER DARLENE W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER REECE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MCNEESE DONALD ANTHONY W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

WHITENER NICOLE LYNN W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

NEWBY MADDOX PIERCE W/M 19 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WARE DENNIS RANDALL W/M 67 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

RAMIREZ REYNE REYNOSO H/M 22 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON FORGERY x3, DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

MENDEZ HERMN PEREZ H/M 57 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, OPEN CONTAINER

WILLIAMS JAMAD LEVONTE B/M 30 MISD OFFICER DEAL BENCH WARRANT

CANNON COLTON CHANDLER W/M 26 OFFICER CARTER

ATKINSON KAYLEI LYNN W/F 23 OFFICER CARTER DUI-COMBO

YOUNCE SAVANNAH HAILEY W/F 25 FTA

PERKINS ROBERT RAY W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GEARING DEANGELO LEBRON B/M 32

RACKLER DUSTIN LEE W/M 33

ELLIS JAMES THOMAS W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FEHRING BRANDON MATTHEW W/M 47

ADAMS JERRY LAMAR B/M 67 MISD OFFICER HEAD PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKER GREGORY JUSTIN W/M 39

SHADRICK SHANNON KEITH W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MORRISON CRISTAL ANN W/F 37 OFFICER BROOM HOUSED FOR DADE COUNTY

CHAMBERS DANNY RAY W/M 58 MISD OFFICER WASIM PROBATION VIOLATION

WALLIN BRODY LEE THOMAS W/M 37 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI- COMBO

WALKER DENNIS WAYNE W/M 53 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FAILURE TO APPEAR

LYONS TIFFANY LEE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD SIMPLE BATTERY

THORNTON CUNNER ADDISON W/M 25 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

GARRETT JESSICA SUZANNE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER YOUNG DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DENNISON PAUL LAMAR W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA-M, THEFT BY TAKING-F

BAKER LINDSAY STAR W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A MISDEMEANOR, FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS

DAVIS LYNN ELLEN W/F 61 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI

BUNCH JESSICA LEE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER DOOLEY POSSESSION OF SCH 4, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

SMITH BRANDON DELWON B/M 24 MISD OFFICER DEAL DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

CROFT ROBERT MICHAEL W/M 36 FEL OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION

SIMMONS ELTONEY MONTREL B/M 22 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH CHARLES DAVID W/M 42 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BIRD BRIAN ANDREW W/M 37 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BARTLEY RACHEL LEIGH W/F 31 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

YATES KAYLEIGH JUNE W/F 32 FEL OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

DUNBAR JEFFREY C W/M 25 MISD OFFICER BLESCH SIMPLES ASSAULT, HOLD FOR CATOOSA COUNTY

ECK DAVID RUSSELL W/M 72 MISD OFFICER GAYLON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 MISD OFFICER ALFORD HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WELLS CHRISTINA NICOLE W/F 32 FEL OFFICER MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION

WILSON CANDACE LYNN W/F 42 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, RED LIGHT

PEREZ- PEREZ JAIRO VERSAIN H/M 18 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI ALCOHOL UNDER 21, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

RUFINO-GENARO SIMON REYNOSO H/M 30 MISD OFFICER CARTER FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR, OPEN CONTAINER

GOSNELL JEREMY DAKOTA W/M 30 MISD OFFICER MOSS PUI, PROBATION HOLD

RODEN DANIEL ANTHONY W.M 41 MISD OFFICER MOSS DUI, SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

DEASON CHRISTIAN BRIAN W/M 34 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI

TIERRABLANCA JESSICA ANN W/F 40 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE DRVING ON SUSPENDED, EXPIRED TAG, TAG LIGHT, NO INSURANCE

MYERS LUKE TAYLOR W/M 26 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE FAILURE TO APPEAR BENCH WARRANT

DUNN NATASHA MARIE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER DEAL MISD BENCH WARRANT- FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS WILLIAM DEWAYNE B/M 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- COMBO, FAILURE TO YIELD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JONES D’ANGELO ANTONIE B/M 27 FELONY OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA X2

ORELLONA EMERSON LEONARDAS H/M 21 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-ALCHOL, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, NOISE VIOLATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

REYES-MARTINON JOSE IGNACIO H/M 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO PERSONS UNDER 21, NO INSURANCE

MCNEESE MARY JANE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

ROBINSON JAMES CALVIN B/M 57 FELONY OFFICER WALTHOUR BRAKE LIGHT AND TURN SIGNALS, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, WINDSHIELD REQUIREMENTS, SEAT BELT REQUIREMENTS, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE,

EVITT HARLEY NICHOLE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER CARTER PERMITTING DUI, NO INSURANCE

MILLSAPS PATRICK SHANE W/M 36 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-COMBO, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER STOP

WESTBROOK MICHAEL KEVIN W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, OBSTRUCTION ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER