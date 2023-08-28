Police Blotter: Thieves Steal $30,000 Of Copper Wire; Woman Wants Man Camping In Her Backyard To Leave

An employee for AT&T told police when he arrived at a work site on Jersey Pike, he noticed copper wire had been cut out of two units. The unknown suspects took over 15 feet of copper wire, which is 180 pounds of wire. The cost to repair the damage is about $30,000. Customers and businesses in the area were having phone service problems and Internet problems. The employee started repairing the damage after police left.

* * *

The Circle K manager at 4026 Shallowford Road told police a white male was going through their dumpster. She asked him to leave and then he walked away and came back. Police spoke with the man and told him to vacate the premises. He left promptly.

* * *

A man at apartments on McBrien Road said a Hispanic male was on the property looking into cars in the back left corner of the complex. The man said the other man doesn’t rent on the property and they wanted him trespassed and vacated from the premises. Police spoke with the other man and he was told to vacate the area and not come back. He agreed. He was told that if he returned, he would be arrested.

* * *

A woman called police and reported while she was out of town, she saw someone on her Ring camera trying to get into her residence on Tricia Drive. She said no entry was made, but she wanted it documented.

* * *

A woman on Water Street called police and said a man was at her residence and had taken keys to a truck. When police arrived, the woman said she and the man were in an argument and he left with the keys to her truck. She said he had been living with her and the two were in a verbal argument. She gave a description of the man and officers checked the surrounding area, however were unable to find him.

* * *

Police were asked to check on two people inside a vehicle on I-75. Police arrived and spoke with the passenger who said her friend's car broke down and wouldn't start, so they were resting while figuring out their next steps. Police spoke with the driver who had been asleep in the driver's seat. Because the people were from out of state, police gave them a ride to Waffle House off of Exit 11 out of the heat until they devised a plan.

* * *

A woman told police she went to an event at 6925 Shallowford Road and got into a disagreement with a lady who runs it. The woman said the manager called her a "cheapskate" because she wouldn't spend more money. She wanted it documented in case anything else happened in the future, and because she felt bullied.

* * *

An officer saw a homeless man with a cardboard sign at the corner of Cherokee Boulevard and Manufacturers Road. The first time the officer passed, the man was not wearing any shoes and was attempting to put tennis shoes on but failing and took a very long time to put them on his feet. Several minutes later the officer passed the intersection again and saw the man spinning and struggling to put a backpack on. The officer spoke with the man to verify he was not intoxicated because he was struggling for so long with simple tasks. After speaking with him, the officer didn’t believe he was intoxicated and he didn’t have any warrants.

* * *

Officers were on regular evening patrol at Rivermont Park, 1096 Lupton Dr., after park hours when vehicles were found in several lots. Police check the park and others regularly as there have been various issues after dark. Officers saw two vehicles in the front lot while driving to the back at the dock. The fishing dock and ramp were being used. Officers circled back to the front lot to find the two vehicles still parked. The officer shone a light to look into the vehicles and on the tennis courts. One officer pulled up to the smaller sedan next and people came out of the court gate. The officer intended only to see their reason for being in the park and educate them on the rules. The officer told them to stop and asked what they were doing in the park. One man said they were playing tennis. The officer pointed out it was dark and no lights were on. He said the lights had been on a few minutes ago. His friend said they were playing pickle ball and showed the rackets. The officer began to explain they couldn’t be in the park after closing and it was now dark. The man wanted to argue the rules and light situation. The officer explained they needed to leave the park and everyone left.

* * *

An officer spoke to a staff member of Exile at 1634 Rossville Ave. and told her the music was too loud. The officer also informed her of the Chattanooga noise ordinance that applies for amplified music in residential zones between the times of 8:30 p.m.-10 a.m. She said she would tell the manager when they returned. The officer saw them turn down the music.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder at Studio 6 motel at 7324 Shallowford Road. A man and woman were in a verbal altercation. Both agreed to separate for the remainder of the night. The man left the motel and the woman stayed.

* * *

An officer spoke with a man and woman sitting in a tan Lincoln LS on E. 10th Street. The woman said they were trying to sleep after driving all day. They drove away with no incident.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at Golden Mart Beauty Supply at 5300 Brainerd Road and found the front door unlocked. Officers checked the business and found no one inside. The alarm company attempted multiple times to speak with a responsible with no luck. The front door was left unlocked to the business. It is unknown if anything was taken or damaged.

* * *

A man on Mansion Circle told police sometime overnight someone attempted to steal his 2021 Kia Rio. He believed that the doors on the vehicle were locked, although police found no sign of forced entry. Police saw extensive damage around the steering column and ignition area as if the vehicle was attempted to be stolen. The suspect(s) did steal his wallet from the vehicle, and $200 cash. Police checked the vehicle, but found nothing to process.

* * *

A woman on Bridge Circle told police over the phone her vehicle was broken into sometime during the night and some items were stolen. She was sure she locked her vehicle, but didn’t see any damage consistent with forced entry.

* * *

A man told police he turned his car over to the valet at Kinley Hotel at 1409 Market St. They took possession of it and parked it in their garage. When the man returned to his car the next morning, he noticed a dirty shoe print on the back seat that was not there before. He looked in the trunk to check on his tools and only found plastic ties that were in his bag, but were now loose on the trunk floor. There was no other damage to the vehicle, so it appears that the doors were left unlocked and the suspect was able to reach through the back seat to get the tools in the trunk. A list of tools missing are one Ryobi impact drill worth $150, one Ryobi drill worth $90, one two-foot level worth $35 and one miscellaneous bag of hand tools worth $300. An officer spoke to the valet manager who said his employee that parked the car told him that he parked and locked the car as required and left the vehicle in the parking lot.

* * *

A woman at WoodSprings Suites at 7710 Lee Highway told police someone hit her vehicle. An officer saw damage to the front passenger fender and tire. Police spoke with hotel staff who said that they looked through camera footage and didn’t see anything.

* * *

A woman at Life Care Center at 5798 Hixson Home Place called police and said she last saw her phone in her room when she left it there to go to therapy. When she returned to her room, she couldn’t find it. She attempted to ping it with Find My iPhone and it showed the phone was somewhere on E. 39th Street.

* * *

EMS received a Life Alert notification at an address on E. 8th Street. When they arrived, there was no response at the door and fire and police were notified for possible forced entry. The address was once again verified by Life Alert and fire forced entry into the side door of the residence because there was no response from the patient by phone, knocking etc. After the door was opened EMS, fire and police entered the residence and no patient was found. The door was re-secured as best it could.

* * *

A woman on Norcross Road told police a man was camping in her backyard and she wanted him trespassed. An officer spoke with the man and notified him he had to leave and was trespassed from the property. He said he would collect his things and call an Uber. The officer asked the woman if she would allow him time to arrange a ride and get his belongings, to which she agreed.

