Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, September 18, 2023
Latest Headlines
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP" River City Rumble
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/18/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Gas Prices Rise 16.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2023
Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023

Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes
  • 9/18/2023

A person on Peggy Lane told police about a suspicious package they had received earlier that week. They said before receiving the package, a white male driving a blue truck had knocked on their ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATCHLEY, JIM 5647 HUMTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... more

Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • 9/17/2023
Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away
  • 9/17/2023
CPD Looks For More Evidence In Saturday Night Shooting
  • 9/17/2023
Police Blotter: Heat/Air Units Stolen From Roof Of Einstein’s Bagels; Woman Struck By Car Wants Ride To Cracker Barrel
  • 9/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2023
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Two Brothers And The American Dream In NW Georgia
  • 9/18/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Trenton Golf Club Emerging As Hidden Gem After Recent Improvements
  • 9/17/2023
Chattanooga Mocs Crush The Citadel, 48-3
  • 9/16/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
  • 9/18/2023
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
  • 9/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
  • 9/18/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/18/2023
Sale Creek Lions Club To Hold BBQ Fundraiser Sept. 23
  • 9/18/2023
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Meant To Be Bridal Opens In Red Bank
  • 9/17/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charge And DUI - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/18/2023
State Attorney General Files Motion To Compel TikTok To Comply With Agreed Order
  • 9/16/2023
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
GPS Launches Alumnae Chapters Across The Country
  • 9/18/2023
Lee Once Again Ranks In U.S. News Best Colleges Ranking
  • 9/18/2023
Sanders And Scheffer Named Tucker Scholars For Science And Math At Lee
  • 9/16/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
  • 9/15/2023
CHI Memorial Announces Music Therapy Program Sept. 18
  • 9/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 9/15/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
Leonard Maxwell Brannan
  • 9/18/2023
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
  • 9/17/2023
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
  • 9/17/2023
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
  • 9/18/2023
Edgeworth, Johnny Amos (Summerville)
  • 9/18/2023
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
  • 9/18/2023