Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
A person on Peggy Lane told police about a suspicious package they had received earlier that week. They said before receiving the package, a white male driving a blue truck had knocked on their ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATCHLEY, JIM
5647 HUMTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... more