Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes

A person on Peggy Lane told police about a suspicious package they had received earlier that week. They said before receiving the package, a white male driving a blue truck had knocked on their door requesting for a package which had been mailed to their address. The contents of the package included one single sanitizer wipe. Police obtained the package and turned it into Property.

A man and his daughter-in-law drove up from North Georgia after his wife had a heart attack/stroke. They checked into a motel at 1100 Carter St. and parked their vehicle on the 2nd floor of the parking garage. The next morning, they noticed the front passenger seat had papers from the glovebox on it. They then noticed other items were throw about inside the vehicle. The man checked his medication and other items and it appeared that $1,400 in cash had been stolen. There have been several vehicle break ins overnight. It is very plausible the suspects will be the same ones related to other reports, said police.

A woman on Kimbro Street told police her 2019 Kia had been taken from her residence. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and a BOLO was issued.

A man on Ozark Circle told police the credit card monitoring service he uses notified him of inquiries made on his credit. The first inquiry was on Aug. 29 and there had been a total of seven. Two were through Yamaha, one for Deere Credit, one for Green Sky Loan out of Atlanta, one for CDNA/THD out of Gray, Tn., and two for other various credit cards. At this time, the only inquiries resulting in successful credit openings were one for Yamaha and the two credit card companies. The man closed both of the credit cards and had no transactions made. The man couldn't close the Yamaha credit account because it had an approximately $13,000 balance. The charge was on Aug. 31. The man didn’t have the Yamaha location of the purchase. Police told the man to contact Yamaha's customer service department and find out the location of the purchase. Once he did this, he could also file a report in that jurisdiction.

A woman at Storage King at 5027 Hixson Pike called police to report a possible indecent exposure. Police arrived and spoke with a man and a woman who were physically separated. The man said he and the woman were in an argument over their storage unit. He stated the woman wrapped herself around his leg and began to yell at him. Police asked the man why she did this. He responded she was upset with him because of mistakes he has made with their finances. He was not in fear and didn’t believe the woman was trying to harm him. Police watched video of this incident and saw the woman with her arms and legs wrapped around the man’s leg while sitting on his foot. She didn’t strike or push the man during the incident. The officer spoke to the woman who confirmed they were arguing. The officer told her to control her temper in the future and keep her hands to herself. She said she would.

A Walgreens manager at 2104 Mccallie Ave. told police two black females, both dressed in black shirts and black shorts, came into the store and selected two packs of Cottonelle wipes and two packs of Huggies diapers. They placed the items in a large bag and left the store with the items without paying for them. They were last seen leaving the area in a white Hyundai sedan. Total value of theft was $36.

Police responded to a homeless person at Mariscos Vallarta at 2318 Shallowford Road. The anonymous caller said the man had been there before and he wanted police to have him leave. An officer spoke with the man and asked him to pack his things up because the person that owned the property didn’t want him on it. The man was not originally from Chattanooga and had moved here from Indiana two years ago. He understood and packed his belongings up and left without incident.

A woman on Hixson Pike asked police to speak to one of her neighbors. She said he has been asking her and some of her other neighbors for money and cigarettes frequently. She said he is a nuisance around the apartment complex. An officer spoke with the neighbor and told him to leave the woman alone and that several people were complaining about his behavior. The man said he would work on it in the future.

A man was found to be on private property at 1150 Carter St. and security wanted him to be trespassed. The man was notified and he vacated the area.

While in the area of Chestnut Street, an officer saw a black Chevrolet Impala displaying a white temporary tag. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the darkness of window tint. The driver had two men occupants with him in the car. The occupants were in possession of a screwdriver and several black face masks. All occupants were released from the traffic stop with a verbal warning.

An officer conducted a well-being check at the intersection of Tunnel Boulevard and Shallowford Road. A woman said she was visiting her friend on N. Germantown Road. She said she was walking in the area and lost several of her items after passing out. She believed she possibly dropped her wallet while she was walking. The woman couldn’t remember what her wallet looked like, but did say it would have her bank card and other miscellaneous cards inside. She was transported to the Community Kitchen at her request.

A woman called police and reported someone had thrown eggs at her car and other cars in the parking lot of Champy at 526 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. She suspected the eggs were thrown from the balcony of Douglas Heights, however she had no evidence of this. An officer saw egg shells and yolk on her car and the surrounding area.

A man told police someone was busting out windows at the nearby Hertz business parking lot at 5714 Lee Hwy. Police arrived and found a white Chevy Malibu, gray RAM 1500, and black Buick Encore with damage. All three of the vehicles had multiple shattered windows and broken mirrors. Dispatch attempted to notify the owner however they were unable to make contact and left a voicemail. Dispatch attempted to make contact with the complainant but their phone went straight to voicemail.

A woman on Market Street told police she was asleep in her wheelchair when a woman approached her to charge her phone. The woman was right next to an outlet and the other woman woke her up while charging her phone. For unknown reasons, the woman then awoke another homeless man whom she didn’t know. He was asleep on the bench next to her and he was grumpy when he was woken up by the woman. According to the woman, the man then yelled at her before leaving the area. She was adamant about having this documented and said she used to be a corrections officer in Florida and has since retired from social work here in Tennessee.

Police received a call about a possible animal cruelty on N. Crest Road. McKamey Animal Center made a call to police regarding monkeys being burned with cigarettes at the location. Police arrived and spoke with a woman who invited them in and let them examine the monkeys for signs of abuse, to which none was found. Police also noticed the woman’s house had no sight or smell of cigarettes.