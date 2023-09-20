Hazmat Situation Causes Freeway Shutdown At I-24/I-75 Split

Multiple agencies were working a hazmat situation in East Ridge shortly before 5 p.m., causing a freeway shutdown.

A FedEx box truck had hazardous materials onboard that were leaking on the Germantown off-ramp from I-24 East. Interstate 24 Eastbound was shut down at 4th Avenue.

First responders were shutting down I-24 Westbound at the 24/75 split.

East Ridge first responders were evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of the truck’s location.

The driver of the truck was not injured. There were no other injuries to report at this time.

A full hazmat response is underway by the CFD at the request of East Ridge FD, who has incident command. Firefighters will be working to determine what the hazardous substances are and how to mitigate the situation.