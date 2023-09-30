Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Hixson early Saturday morning.

At 5 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported seeing flames coming from a business in the 4700 block of Adams Street off Hamill Road.

Fire companies found a pallet yard, warehouse, several pieces of equipment and a camper burning.

Firefighting operations were underway, including crews with hand lines and two aerials flowing water. Heavy machinery will brought in to break up the pallets and fully extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, and everyone was out of the camper. Occupants and pets are both accounted for.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 11, Quint 16, Quint 6, Engine 15, Quint 10, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 Green Shift responded.

Mutual aid partners were providing coverage at fire halls while crews were on this call.