Legendary Singer John Hiatt Injured In Grundy County Fall, Treated At Erlanger, Cancels Tour

Legendary singer John Hiatt was injured in a fall while hiking in Grundy County.

His website said he "sustained lacerations, bruising and a debilitating fracture. Thanks to the amazing efforts of the Grundy County EMS, rangers of the South Cumberland State Park, and doctors, nurses and staff at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, he is now recovering at home under the care of his personal doctor and is expected to make a full recovery."

The remainder of his 2023 tour was canceled while he recovers.

Officials said people who had purchased tickets will be receiving information on refunds.